Purpose Investments Files Preliminary Prospectus for the First Yield-Focused Single-Stock ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) has filed and been receipted for a preliminary prospectus by the Canadian securities regulators in connection with the proposed launch of the first yield-focused single-stock ETFs (as outlined below) (collectively, the “ETFs” or “Purpose Yield Shares”).



ETF Names Underlying Issuer Security Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Apple Inc. Common stock Amazon (AMZ) Yield Shares Amazon.com Inc. Common stock Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Tesla Inc. Common stock Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A common stock, Class B common stock Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Alphabet Inc. Class A common stock, Class C capital stock Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Microsoft Corporation Common stock Exxon Mobil (XOM) Yield Shares Exxon Mobil Corporation Common stock JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Yield Shares JPMorgan Chase & Co. Common stock Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Yield Shares Johnson & Johnson Inc. Common stock UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Common stock

Each of the ETFs will seek to provide unitholders with (a) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding Securities (outlined above) of an Underlying Issuer, including by using modest leverage through cash borrowing to purchase Securities and (b) distributions by writing covered call options and/or cash covered put options on a portion of the ETF’s portfolio. Each of the ETFs will hedge substantially all of its U.S. dollar currency exposure with respect to its units back to the Canadian dollar.

Purpose Yield Shares will aim to provide monthly cash distributions, though the amount and frequency of distributions are not guaranteed.

The Purpose Yield Shares suite will be the newest offering in the firm’s industry-renowned ETF lineup, which includes the world’s first spot crypto ETFs (TSX tickers: BTC C and ETHH), the world’s first high-interest savings ETF (TSX ticker: PSA), active fixed-income strategies (TSX ticker: CROP), and industry-leading structured equity funds (e.g., Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio), among others. Learn more about Purpose’s ETFs here: www.purposeinvest.com.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

A preliminary long-form prospectus relating to the ETFs (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) has been filed with the Canadian securities commissions or similar authorities. You cannot buy securities of the ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the ETFs. Important information about the ETFs is contained in the Preliminary Prospectus. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus may be obtained from Purpose, or at www.purposeinvest.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the manager’s sole discretion.