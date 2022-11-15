Acerus Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (“Acerus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ASP; OTCQB: ASPCF) today reported its financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in US dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).



Recent Highlights

Total Natesto® prescriptions in the US rose 69% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and were up approximately 10% sequentially over the fiscal 2022 second quarter

Natesto® returns to the Canadian market with shipments resuming late in the third quarter

The Company continues its preparations for the re-launch of Noctiva™ in the US

Additional non-dilutive financing of US$10.0 million from First Generation Capital during the third quarter to support the Company’s operations

Strategic review launched in the quarter supported by Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance

Naveed Manzoor appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer effective November 15, 2022

“I’m pleased to report that Acerus continues to show positive momentum this quarter,” said Edward Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus Pharmaceuticals. “Revenue rose significantly when compared to the prior year quarter. While the total market for testosterone therapy grew by 6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year period, total Natesto® prescriptions in the US climbed 69% year-over-year. In addition, prescriptions in the third quarter grew by 10% over the second quarter, driven by our highly-effective sales staff as well as general growing interest in the efficacy of our products. In fact, Natesto® was the fastest-growing branded testosterone therapy in the market for the last two quarters.”

“At the same time, we recognize that ongoing access to capital to allow us to continue to grow our business remains a challenge in the current economic environment. As a result, a committee of independent directors of our Board has been formed to undertake a strategic review of our operations. We have also engaged Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance to act as financial advisors during this review process. We expect to report on the results of that review later in the fourth quarter.”

Summary of Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Q3-2022) compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Q3-2021), unless otherwise noted

Total revenue for the quarter was $0.77 million compared to $0.59 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the impact of prescription growth in the US, partially offset by increased rebates to carriers and pharmacy benefit managers.

Gross profit for Q3-2022 was $0.6 million compared to $0.1 million in the Q3-2021. The Q3-2021 cost of goods sold included a charge of $0.3 million to write off a manufacturing batch of Natesto® produced by our contract manufacturer that did not meet manufacturing specifications.

Research and development ("R&D") expense rose by $0.6 million, to $1.9 million, in Q3-2022 from $1.3 million in Q3-2021, reflecting increased expense for NATESTO® clinical trials in the US. As previously noted in prior earnings releases, this higher level of R&D is expected to continue for the next few quarters, after which the clinical trials should be complete. In addition, current quarter R&D included $0.3 million of expense to return Noctiva™ to active production.

Second quarter selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) declined by $0.7 million, to $4.3 million, from $5.0 million in Q2-2021. Approximately $0.7 million of the decline reflects the reversal of bonuses previously accrued for 2021 and 2022 that the Company determined will no longer be paid. In addition, expenses incurred in our US sales and marketing operations were lower than in the prior year. Offsetting these declines was a charge of $0.7 million to business development expenses for costs associated with an unsuccessful debt financing facility application.

Included in Q3-2022 other income and expenses was a gain of $3.0 million related to the restructuring of the promissory note due to former shareholders of Serenity. As repayment of this note is now tied to the reintroduction of Noctiva™ to the US market, much of the note was de-recognized as a liability under IFRS.

EBITDA1 was a loss of $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $3.9 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA1 was a loss of $5.5 million in 2022 compared to a loss of $5.9 million in 2021.

The Company incurred a net loss of $4.2 million, or $(0.54) per share, for Q3-2022 compared to a loss of $4.9 million, or $(0.64) per share, in Q3-2021.

Cash as of September 30, 2022 was $3.0 million compared with $2.2 million as of December 31, 2021, reflecting $27.9 million of advances under a secured grid promissory note with First Generation Capital Inc., a company affiliated with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acerus (“First Generation”), offset by (i) $6.5 million to settle the prior senior secured loan facility with SWK, (ii) $18.6 million of cash used in operations; and (iii) $1.8 million for the acquisition of Serenity.

Given the current economic environment and the associated challenges in raising capital, the Company announced in the quarter that it had engaged a committee of independent directors to undertake a strategic review of the Company. Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance has been retained as financial advisors to assist in this process. The Company’s capital requirements over the next two years will be informed by the outcome of this strategic review process and may differ from the $45-50 million capital requirement that was previously noted in prior press releases.

COMPANY UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Noctiva TM

Acerus, along with its contract manufacturer, continue to execute on the resumption of manufacturing of Noctiva™ for the US market, where it already has FDA approval. The rollout strategy for Noctiva™ – including all related marketing, distribution and production – has slowed due to working capital constraints and will be dependent on the result of the strategic review process.

Natesto®

The Company has been successful growing Natesto® as prescriptions rose 69% year-over-year in the third quarter.

The Canadian reintroduction of Natesto® occurred late in the third quarter of 2022 and the Company has begun recognizing revenues as prescriptions resume.

avanafil

Acerus has been working with Petros Pharmaceuticals, the licensor of avanafil to Acerus, and Sanofi to update the regulatory dossier for resubmission to Health Canada. As part of the Strategic Review Process, the company is evaluating options for avanafil that may affect the timing and/or probability of a resubmission to Health Canada.

Interim CFO Appointment

Today the Company appointed Naveed Manzoor as Interim Chief Financial officer. Mr. Manzoor is managing director at FAAN Advisors, a consulting practice providing, among other things, Interim CFO Services. Mr. Manzoor is a Chartered Professional Accountant

1 Non-IFRS Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The non-IFRS measures included in this press release are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. When used, these measures are defined in such terms as to allow the reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure. These measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from our perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, we stress that these are non-IFRS measures that may have limits in their usefulness to investors.

We use non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the valuation of issuers. We also use non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets, and to assess our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

The definition and reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used and presented by the Company to the most directly comparable IFRS measures follows below:

EBITDA is defined as net (loss)/income adjusted for income tax, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, interest on long-term debt and other financing costs, interest income, licensing revenue and changes in fair values of derivative financial instruments. Management uses EBITDA to assess the Company’s operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for, as applicable, royalty expenses associated with triggering events, milestones, share based compensation, impairment of intangible asset, foreign exchange (gain)/loss, charges related to product recall and gain on extinguishment of payables. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a key metric in assessing our business performance when we compare results to budgets, forecasts and prior years. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative measure of cash flow generation than, for example, cash flow from operations, particularly because it removes cash flow fluctuations caused by extraordinary changes in working capital. A reconciliation of net (loss)/income to EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) is set out below.









For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (4,173 ) $ (4,898 ) $ (19,058 ) $ (24,794 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 10 37 30 112 Depreciation of property and equipment 39 36 117 479 Depreciation of right of use asset 8 7 23 10 Interest expense and other financing costs* 1,529 1,007 4,257 1,707 Interest income (9 ) 2 (12 ) (5 ) Change in fair value of derivative (14 ) (53 ) (45 ) (41 ) (Gain) loss on modification of debt (2,958 ) - (2,958 ) 64 EBITDA $ (5,568 ) $ (3,862 ) $ (17,646 ) $ (22,468 ) Termination Fees - - - 6,254 Litigation settlement proceeds - (2,328 ) - (2,328 ) Share based compensation 96 333 513 800 Foreign exchange gain (63 ) (31 ) (85 ) (71 ) Gain from sale of property and equipment - - - 56 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,535 ) $ (5,888 ) $ (17,218 ) $ (17,757 )

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 Unaudited (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 3,020 $ 2,159 Trade and other receivables 1,131 422 Inventory 5,120 4,605 Prepaid and other assets 1,145 1,463 Total current assets 10,416 8,649 Property and equipment 338 365 Right of use asset 279 302 Intangible assets 36,637 336 Total assets $ 47,670 $ 9,652 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,559 $ 7,448 Provisions 2,118 - Deferred cash consideration 750 - Termination fee payable 4,002 2,456 Current portion of long-term debt - 2,153 Current portion of lease liability 23 16 Total current liabilities 15,452 12,073 Termination fee payable - 2,101 Lease liability 286 300 Long-term debt 43,872 21,137 Promissory note 1,950 - Derivative financial instrument 5 55 Total liabilities 61,565 35,666 Shareholders' deficit Share capital $ 198,346 $ 198,163 Contributed surplus 49,072 18,078 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,949 ) (13,949 ) Deficit (247,364 ) (228,306 ) Total shareholders' deficit (13,895 ) (26,014 ) Total liabilities & shareholders' deficit $ 47,670 $ 9,652



