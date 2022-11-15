Kohlberg & Company Names Jessica Hoffman Brennan Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Kohlberg to open office in New York City

Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. ("Kohlberg") announced today the appointment of Jessica Hoffman Brennan as Partner, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Brennan will be responsible for leading Kohlberg's fundraising, investor relations, communications and investment product strategies. With her appointment, Kohlberg is opening an office in New York City, where Ms. Brennan and her team will be based.

Prior to joining Kohlberg, Ms. Brennan was a Managing Director and the Head of Client and Product Solutions at Onex Corp. She joined Onex from The Carlyle Group, where she spent nine years as Partner and Managing Director responsible for investor relations and business development. Before Carlyle, she was a Managing Director in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse. With over 20 years in capital raising, Ms. Brennan has developed limited partner relationships across the global alternative investment landscape and has been involved in a variety of strategic and new product development initiatives.

Sam Frieder, Managing Partner, noted: "Jessica is one of the most well respected investor relations professionals in our industry and brings a wealth of experience, insight and innovation into our capital raising and strategic leadership to our firm. Jessica will enhance our ability to both serve our growing limited partner base and also attract new investors in an increasingly dynamic global environment. Her grounding ethos in transparent, long-term partnership-building with investors aligns directly with Kohlberg's philosophy and we are delighted to welcome her to the firm."

Ms. Brennan added: "I am thrilled to join Kohlberg – a firm whose brand, culture and ethics are unmatched in the middle market. Beyond joining such a talented, dynamic team, I am particularly excited to guide the firm's capital raising strategy and collaborate with Kohlberg's outstanding roster of limited partners. My guiding principle, and Kohlberg's, is simple: we work for our investors, and it is our job to provide them with best-in-class access, information, solutions and high-touch service leadership. I look forward to building on Kohlberg's foundation of investor services excellence while working to broaden Kohlberg's global investor partnerships."

Ms. Brennan serves as an Independent Board Member of the Commonfund, on the Executive Board for the Wharton Graduate School and on the Executive Committee of the Women's Leadership Board at Harvard Kennedy School's Women and Public Policy Center. She is a member of the Dean's Advisory Council of the University of Michigan's Literature Science & the Arts College and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She received Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and Literature from the University of Michigan and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.

Led by Sam Frieder and Gordon Woodward, Kohlberg is a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over its 35 year history, the firm has organized eleven private equity vehicles, through which it has raised $12 billion of committed equity capital and generated over $10 billon in realized returns with no realized losses since 2007. Kohlberg employs a rigorous white paper research program which results in a higher percentage of proprietary deals and expedient value creation for its portfolio companies.

