Data Storage Corporation Reports 14% Increase in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation DTST ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, "We continue to witness strong year-over-year sales growth, as evidenced by our revenue of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 14%. Notably, our revenue for the nine-month period increased 80% to $17.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Our decades of experience providing an array of multi-cloud information technology solutions, properly allocated investments, and highly skilled employees have been the foundation to our success and has allowed us to establish a leadership position as more and more companies migrate their IBM Power infrastructure and disaster recovery to the cloud. We are actively penetrating billion-dollar markets, while executing on our strategy of securing high-margin, recurring, subscription-based cloud and managed services contracts. While we achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, we are undertaking activities that we anticipate will further improve our margins and profitability, as well as accelerate our growth, including realigning management and streamlining operations. Overall, we have maintained a solid balance sheet with over $11 million of cash and cash equivalents providing us sufficient runway to execute on our growth strategy and further penetrate these large markets."

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET today, November 15th, 2022, to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and entering access code: 538563. A webcast of the call may be accessed at  https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2763/47023, or on the Company's News & Events section of the website,  https://www.dtst.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website (www.DTST.com) through November 15th, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 29th, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 47023.

About Data Storage Corporation
The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity solutions from six data centers in the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security, telecommunications, and IT services. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.DTST.com/. Twitter: @DataStorageCorp

Safe Harbor Provision
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
DTST@crescendo-ir.com
SOURCE: Data Storage Corporation

[Tables follow]

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


                 
    September
30, 2022		   December
31, 2021
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 11,281,703     $ 12,135,803  
Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $12,476 and $30,000 in 2022 and 2021, respectively)     2,011,166       2,384,367  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     868,019       536,401  
Total Current Assets     14,160,888       15,056,571  
                 
Property and Equipment:                
Property and equipment     7,103,795       6,595,236  
Less—Accumulated depreciation     (4,732,846 )     (4,657,765 )
Net Property and Equipment     2,370,949       1,937,471  
                 
Other Assets:                
Goodwill     6,560,671       6,560,671  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     276,465       422,318  
Other assets     166,248       103,226  
Intangible assets, net     2,045,375       2,254,566  
Total Other Assets     9,048,759       9,340,781  
                 
Total Assets   $ 25,580,596     $ 26,334,823  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 1,490,877     $ 1,343,391  
Deferred revenue     71,037       366,859  
Finance leases payable     381,043       216,299  
Finance leases payable related party     719,364       839,793  
Operating lease liabilities short term     186,645       205,414  
Total Current Liabilities     2,848,966       2,971,756  
                 
Operating lease liabilities     97,354       226,344  
Finance leases payable     346,622       157,424  
Finance leases payable related party     281,030       364,654  
Total Long Term Liabilities     725,006       748,422  
                 
Total Liabilities     3,573,972       3,720,178  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders' Equity:                
Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively            
Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,822,127 and 6,693,793 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively     6,822       6,694  
Additional paid in capital     38,891,891       38,241,155  
Accumulated deficit     (16,759,284 )     (15,530,576 )
Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders' Equity     22,139,429       22,717,273  
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary     (132,805 )     (102,628 )
Total Stockholder's Equity     22,006,624       22,614,645  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 25,580,596     $ 26,334,823  


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)


                                 
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2022   2021   2022   2021
                 
Sales   $ 4,419,285     $ 3,860,258     $ 17,904,233     $ 9,963,198  
                                 
Cost of sales     2,566,984       2,317,668       11,847,460       5,805,368  
                                 
Gross Profit     1,852,301       1,542,590       6,056,773       4,157,830  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative     2,075,525       1,874,258       7,129,595       4,549,499  
                                 
Loss from Operations     (223,224 )     (331,668 )     (1,072,822 )     (391,669 )
                                 
Other Income (Expense)                                
Interest expense, net     (29,739 )     (15,726 )     (186,063 )     (97,392 )
Loss on disposal of equipment                       (29,732 )
Gain on forgiveness of debt           481,977             789,277  
Total Other Income (Expense)     (29,739 )     466,251       (186,063 )     662,153  
                                 
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes     (252,963 )     134,583       (1,258,885 )     270,484  
                                 
Provision for income taxes                        
                                 
Net Income (Loss)     (252,963 )     134,583       (1,258,885 )     270,484  
                                 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary     7,344       1,047       30,177       6,358  
                                 
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Data Storage Corp     (245,619 )     135,630       (1,228,708 )     276,842  
                                 
Preferred Stock Dividends                       (63,683 )
                                 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders   $ (245,619 )   $ 135,630     $ (1,228,708 )   $ 213,159  
                                 
Earnings per Share – Basic   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.05  
Earning pers Share – Diluted   $ (0.04 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.05  
Weighted Average Number of Shares – Basic     6,822,127       6,350,826       6,759,247       4,530,188  
Weighted Average Number of Shares – Diluted     6,822,127       6,482,577       6,759,247       4,720,546  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited)

                 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                
Net Income (Loss)   $ (1,258,885 )   $ 270,484  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     932,328       947,669  
Stock based compensation     643,930       120,252  
Gain on forgiveness of debt           (789,277 )
Loss on disposal of equipment           29,732  
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     373,201       106,797  
Other assets     (63,023     (344
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (331,618 )     (154,912 )
Right of use asset     145,853       (227,732 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     147,487       (206,385 )
Deferred revenue     (295,822 )     (151,103 )
Deferred tax liability           (19,362 )
Operating lease liability     (147,759 )     227,226  
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities     145,692       153,045  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                
Capital expenditures     (62,564 )     (418,422 )
Cash acquired in business acquisition           212,068  
Cash consideration for business acquisition           (6,149,343 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (62,564 )     (6,355,697 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                
Proceeds from line of credit           50,000  
Repayments of finance lease obligations related party     (644,209 )     (886,189 )
Repayments of finance lease obligations     (299,954 )     (111,995 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock with warrants           16,944,380  
Cash received for the exercised of warrants           3,381,271  
Cash received for the exercised of options     6,935        
Repayments of Dividend payable           (1,179,357 )
Repayment of line of credit           (24 )
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities     (937,228 )     18,198,086  
                 
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents     (854,100 )     11,995,434  
                 
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period     12,135,803       893,598  
                 
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period   $ 11,281,703     $ 12,889,032  
Supplemental Disclosures:                
Cash paid for interest   $ 100,482     $ 92,779  
Cash paid for income taxes   $     $  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Accrual of preferred stock dividend   $     $ 63,683  
Assets acquired by finance lease   $ 1,094,051     $ 50,000  

Data Storage Corporation Reports 14% Increase in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2022

