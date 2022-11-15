Submit Release
VTG Acquires Next Rev Technologies, LLC, Enhancing Multi-Cloud Software Development and Adding Intelligence Community Customers

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Next Rev Technologies, LLC., a trailblazer in cloud solutions and multi-cloud strategies for the U.S. Intelligence Community. Next Rev adds differentiated digital, software, and cyber expertise to VTG's growing suite of technical capabilities, and greater depth in data science and advanced analytics.

"Next Rev adds valuable in-demand and highly complimentary capabilities along with exceptional new client relationships to VTG's portfolio," said John Hassoun, VTG President and CEO. "This acquisition is the next investment in our targeted growth strategy, and I'm excited to welcome the Next Rev team to VTG."

Founded in 2016 by innovator and industry veteran Charles Griffin, the Next Rev team has earned a reputation within the intelligence community and among its industry partners for being nimble and creative "solutioneers" for some of the most mission-critical intelligence programs and on some of the most technically challenging problems. "Next Rev was founded on the principle of Going Beyond – for our customers, our teammates, and the mission," said Griffin. "I'm proud of what the Next Rev team has accomplished for the intelligence community. With VTG, we're going to take it to the next level. This is the perfect combination for our customers and the right home for our employees."

VTG continues to execute on its strategy, building the preeminent mid-tier national security company. Next Rev represents VTG's fifth acquisition since Hassoun took the helm in 2017. The company deepens VTG's digital transformation capabilities required for its rapidly growing defense and intelligence community customer portfolio.  

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

