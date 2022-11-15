Net Health Expands Partnership with Kno2 to Help Rehab Therapists Meet Demands for Care Coordination

Extension of agreement helps outpatient therapy clinics efficiently exchange patient information, improve communication within care teams and more.

BOISE, Idaho and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kno2®, the company leading the future of healthcare communication, and Net Health®, a top provider of specialty electronic health record (EHR) systems and advanced healthcare analytics, today announced the expansion of a partnership to provide an integrated solution for outpatient rehabilitation therapy clinics. Through this agreement, clients using the Net Health Therapy for Clinics EHR will be better able to seamlessly exchange patient information and improve care coordination and meet the demands for new care models, including value-based care.

In 2021, Net Health acquired Casamba, adding Net Health Therapy for Clinics (formerly Casamba Clinic) to their product portfolio. The product was a Kno2 Connected™ EHR for physical, speech, and occupational therapy providers. Post-acquisition, Net Health extended the licensing of the Kno2 Communication API to further enhance interoperability capabilities embedded in Net Health® Therapy for Clinics.

As the industry advances into new care models including those driven by value-based care, rehab therapy clinics are being asked to participate in data sharing and on-demand access to patient information at an accelerated pace. Data that needs to be communicated includes referrals, scheduling, care plan and incremental progress notes.

"At Net Health, we want to empower clinics to work smarter and grow faster," says Net Health CEO Josh Pickus. "When we provide effective and efficient communication, we relieve the burden on clinics by not adding to their workload while improving their interaction with their referring providers. Embedding Kno2's cloud faxing and Direct Secure Messaging capabilities into Net Health Therapy for Clinics is a game changer for our clients, and we look forward to furthering our relationship with them."

One of these clients, Butte Premier Physical Therapy, a thriving outpatient physical therapy clinic in Chico, CA, is utilizing Kno2's integration with Net Health to help improve their processes, efficiencies and outcomes. Through the company's EHR, processes that used to take 11 steps are now handled with minimal mouse clicks that work seamlessly into existing workflows.

"The capabilities empowered by the Net Health and Kno2 integration save more than 10 hours of labor each week, eliminating more than 25% of the workload for full-time employees," said Leigh Langerwerf, PT, DPT, owner and founder of Butte Premier Physical Therapy. "Our administrators save time, our health records are secure, and our workflow is modernized. We could not be more pleased that Net Health partnered with Kno2."

The partnership between Net Health and Kno2 opens the door to further utilize the Kno2 Communication API with Net Health's portfolio of EHR offerings in the future, providing even more opportunities for healthcare organizations across the country to streamline workflow and improve communications. Net Health's specialty EHR software and analytics are in use at 23,000 healthcare facilities across the continuum of care. This includes facilities providing rehab therapy services in both acute and outpatient settings, as well as inpatient and outpatient wound care, employee health, occupational medicine and hospice facilities.

"We are pleased that Net Health recognizes the value of integration through Kno2," said Jon Elwell, Kno2's CEO. "Our goal is to bring rapid, cost-effective data sharing and interoperability solutions to as many providers as possible. This partnership with Net Health allows us to reach our goals for improving quality and outcomes while we create more efficiencies."

About Net Health

Net Health provides specialized solutions for specialized care anywhere. Net Health solutions are trusted in more than 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. http://www.nethealth.com.

About Kno2

The Kno2 network enables the secure, effortless and maximized exchange of patient information across patients, providers, payers and IT vendors. We are empowering healthcare to finally realize the true potential of interoperability by unleashing connectivity everywhere through a simple to use Communication API and robust tools for any business. With industry disrupting economics and our passion to include the underserved, Kno2 is democratizing healthcare communications and defining the new connected future of healthcare. With a single connection to Kno2, anyone can quickly gain access to a powerful network of connected networks, EHRs, HIEs, organizations, technologies and interoperability frameworks that gives the freedom to easily communicate with all. To learn more, visit http://www.kno2.com.

Media Contact

Tina Feldmann, Kno2, 1 480-888-6129, tfeldmann@kno2.com

Connie Mulqueen, Net Health, Connie.Mulqueen@nethealth.com

SOURCE Kno2