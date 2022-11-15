KDS Platinum Records Announces No Lonely Heart’s First Album In Time To Warm Up The Holidays, “No Lonely Holidays”

"No Lonely Holidays" by No Lonely Hearts No Lonely Hearts

The Florida-Based Boy Band Has Been Turning Up The Heat Since Their Debut Earlier This Year

ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With peppermint mochas and the holiday season in full gear, and Thanksgiving fast approaching, KDS Platinum Records, the label behind America's new favorite boy band No Lonely Hearts, announced the group’s first album, “No Lonely Holidays.” The new album, which features two covers and one original track went live on all streaming platforms this morning at midnight ET.

The album features the band’s covers of “Mary Did You Know” and holiday class “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” Featured is the group’s original, “No Lonely Holidays” which focuses on the band’s goal that none of their fans are lonely this year so long as they have them with a chorus that sprints straight into the holiday spirit and is sure to warm fans’ hearts.

“We are very excited to launch our Christmas music to kick off the holiday season. With releasing our new single, ‘No Lonely Holidays’ to our ever growing fan base.” says KDS Platinum Records CEO Steve Ruff

This is No Lonely Hearts’ first album, following the release of 3 singles earlier this year.

The five-member band is composed of Oliver who hails from Orlando, FL, Brian from Fort Lauderdale, FL, Alex from Bergen County, NJ, Dylan from Dallas, TX, and Aidan from Eerie, PA. This is the group’s third single following the success of “Cruel Summer” and “A Little Bit Longer.” The group plans to release more music in the near future.



Those interested in learning more can check out No Lonely Hearts on their favorite streaming platforms, YouTube, and by following on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @NoLonelyHearts and on Twitter at @NLH_Official. Their official website is https://nolonelyhearts.band.

About No Lonely Hearts

No Lonely Hearts (NLH) is America's hottest new boy band, composed of five young men that were hand selected by the team that worked with The Backstreet Boys, Nsync, and Pink, during an intense, nationwide audition process. Ranging from the ages 18-22, Oliver, Brian, Dylan, Aidan and Alex spent the last year working with the very same team who helped create N'Sync and Backstreet Boys. The group's choreographers, producers, coaches, trainers, and entire development team in Central Florida helped the group perfect their vocal and performance skills. No Lonely Hearts has been busy in the studios with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift producers as well as Max Martin's team of writers. The band released their 3rd single, “No Body (Else)” in October 2022.

For More Information Contact:

TAG Collective

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514

Nathalie M. Salinas| Nathalie@TAGCollective.com | 201.410.0973