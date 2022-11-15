Global Wood Products Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Wood products Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Wood Products Market Report 2022” forecasts the wood products global market size is expected to reach $1.18 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The global wood products market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 and reach $1.69 trillion in 2030.

Wood used as a building material is increasing due to numerous advantages of wood buildings over concrete buildings, thus driving the market for wood products.

Wood Products Market Trends

The increasing demand for supply chain transparency in the wood industry has led to the implementation of tracking and tracing technologies. Many wood companies are implementing their own tracking systems to maintain transparency in their wood supply chain. Electronic tracking is being adopted by the wood companies and government agencies over paper-based systems and technologies such as radio-frequency identification chips, barcodes and advanced traceability software are being used.

Wood Products Global Market Overview

The wood products global market consists of sales of wood products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce or make products derived from wood. This industry includes establishments that produce lumber, plywood, veneers, wood containers, wood flooring, wood trusses, prefabricated homes and prefabricated wooden buildings. Production of wood products include sawing, planning, shaping, laminating, and assembling of wood products into bolts or lumber. The wood products global market is segmented into finished wood products; wood processing and manufactured wood materials.

Wood Products Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Type - Finished Wood Products, Wood Processing, Manufactured Wood Materials

By Finished Wood Products- Millwork, Wood Pallets and Skids, Prefabricated Home And Other Finished Wood Products

By Application- Residential, Commercial

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Canfor, Celulosa Arauco y Constitución, Interfor

Wood Products Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth wood products global market overview. The market report analyzes wood products market size, wood products market segments, wood products market share, wood products global market growth drivers, wood products global market growth across geographies, wood products market trends and wood products global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The wood products global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

