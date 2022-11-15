Human Resource Standards Institute(SM) Appoints Andrea Grant, CDSP, as Senior Vice President for Business Development

Human Resource Standards Institute helps organizations reach and maintain an international standard of excellence

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Standards InstituteSM (HRSISM), a subsidiary of HRCI®, has appointed Andrea Grant, CDSP, as its Sr. Vice President of Business Development. Her focus for the organization is on deploying a client-focused sales and consulting strategy to create deeper, wider and higher-quality relationships with key HRSI stakeholders. HRSI launched in May 2022 and offers organizational certifications built on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards for human resource management (HRM).



Grant brings more than 20 years of experience in progressive human capital, operations, consulting and workforce development supporting for-profit and not-for-profit organizations in the public and private sectors to HRSI.

“I am excited to have Andrea on the HRSI team. She brings a combination of incredibly valuable skills, including deep expertise in HR, needs analysis, strategic planning and execution of workforce development, to the organization,” said HRSI President Dr. Denise Caleb, Ed.D., M.Ed., CME, PHR. “Andrea’s passion for creating, sustaining and growing business relationships also is a great asset to HRSI.”

Grant helps organizations design and execute critical business and HR programs that identify and leverage talent and leadership with a particular focus on underrepresented groups. She studied Business, Leadership and Management at Capella University and earned her Certified Diversity Search Professional (CDSP) from Brain Gain Recruiting.

To learn more about HRSI and the path to certification, visit https://www.hrsi.org.

About HRSISM

HRSISM headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the world’s premier standards and credentialing institute for private, publicly traded, not-for-profit and small, medium and enterprise (SME) organizations. A subsidiary of HRCI®, HRSI creates and offers organizational certifications based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) human resources management (HRM) standards. Through HRSI certifications, organizations align with globally accepted HRM practices and utilize that knowledge in the development of HR processes that adhere to those standards. Learn more at www.hrsi.org .

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications, and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org.

