Planning Center Demonstrates Data Security as the First Major Church Management Software Company to Achieve SOC 2 Compliance

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planning Center, a leading company in church management software, has officially completed a Service Organization Control (SOC 2) audit of their systems, processes, and policies to confirm the safety and security of their customers' data.

SOC 2 is the standard in information security, and Planning Center is the only major church management system to comply. With this compliance, churches can confidently trust Planning Center to keep their highly personal and sensitive data as protected as possible—children's check-in locations, financial data, prayer requests, and more.

Planning Center demonstrated their protection of churches' data through stringent testing by a third party. The SOC 2 audit included a review of Planning Center's policies, backup and disaster recovery, incident response, firewall configurations, and other critical areas of their business such as confidentiality and privacy. To maintain their status, they will continue to monitor internal systems and meet security benchmarks year after year.

SOC 2 compliance is part of Planning Center's ongoing dedication to data security. This summer, they announced the release of two-step verification login for their products and they continue to pursue the strongest data security measures possible.

Learn more about SOC 2 and Planning Center's commitment to best security practices from the blog announcement, and request a copy of their completed SOC 2, Type 2 report on their security page.

About Planning Center: Planning Center provides over 76,000 churches with an all-in-one church management system—tools to help them get organized by processing donations, coordinating events, scheduling volunteers, checking children in, and much more. They also offer a custom mobile app for congregations to connect through group chat, a digital directory, live-streamed service, and other custom content. Their flagship product, Planning Center Services, is the leading production tool for volunteer scheduling, worship planning, and rehearsing. For more information, visit planningcenter.com.

Contact Information:

Emily Jiles

Marketing Director

marketing@planningcenter.com



Related Images











Image 1: Logo





Planning Center Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment