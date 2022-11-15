Insights Into The Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Generic Pharmaceuticals Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2022” forecasts the generic pharmaceuticals market is expected to reach $258.16 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.8%. The global generic pharmaceuticals market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 and reach $369.15 billion in 2030.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major drivers of the generic pharmaceuticals market.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Trends

Generic pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market. Biomarkers are biological indicators that are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. They are helpful to predict the drug efficacy faster than conventional clinical endpoints, the point at which an undesired or abnormal effect of the drug is observed indicating withdrawal from therapy. Companies in this market are investing in the development of biomarkers for use in various activities such as tracking drug activity, studying pharmacodynamics (relationship between the drug concentration at the site of action and the biochemical and physiological effect) of drugs, and studying diseases and treatment pathways.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Overview

The generic pharmaceuticals global market consists of the sales of generic pharmaceuticals and relates to services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce generic pharmaceuticals including biosimilars.

Market Segmentation

• By Therapy – CNS, Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Genitourinary/Harmonal, Respiratory, Rheumatology, Diabetes, Oncology, Biosimilars, Others

• By Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Type – Biosimilar, Generics

• By Drug Delivery – Oral, Injectables, Dermal/Topical, Inhaled

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi, Aurobindo Pharma Limited

