As per The Business Research Company's "Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2022”, the organic poultry market is predicted to reach a value of $12.55 billion in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% since 2015. The global organic poultry market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to nearly $18.67 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.2% to $25.23 billion by 2030. Technological advances are expected to drive the organic poultry market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Organic Poultry Market

The demand for ready-to-eat food that also includes independent artists and performing art companies foods has increased, thus resulting as an emerging trend in the organic poultry market. Busy lifestyles are discouraging people from cooking meals; therefore, many of them are dependent on ready-to-eat foods as it saves time and energy. Ready-to-eat meals are available as frozen foods, canned foods, ready-to-eat snacks, meals, chilled foods and more. For instance, research from IGD, a research and training charity in food and consumer goods industry in the UK, predicted that UK’s food-to-go sector that includes convenience and ready-to-eat foods, is expected to reach £23.4 billion ($31.59 billion) by 2024.

Overview Of The Organic Poultry Market

The organic poultry market consists of sales of organic poultry by organizations involved in the market that breed and/or raise organic poultry and sell the meat after slaughter, either at their own premises or through a third party which is engaged in preparing processed organic poultry and its byproducts. In the supply chain we include poultry that has been bred and then slaughtered and sold to third parties either to be processed or sold directly. Organic poultry includes birds and white meats such as chickens, ducks, turkey, geese, rabbits, and eggs. Organic Poultry processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute meat and meat products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Eggs, Meat Products

• By Processing Type: Fresh, Frozen, Processd

• By End User: Households, Food Services

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Specialty Store, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global organic poultry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tyson foods, Tecumseh Poultry LLC, Bell & Evans, Hain Celestial, Fosters Farm, Bostock’s Organics, Riverford Organic Farms

Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides organic poultry global market forecast, organic poultry global market analysis and an overview of organic poultry global market.

