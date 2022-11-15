Insights Into The Global Rocket Engines Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Rocket Engines Market 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Rocket Engines Market 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2022

The Business Research Company's "Rocket Engines Market Report 2022” forecasts the rocket engines market is expected to reach $4.51 billion in 2025 at a rate of 2.6%. The global rocket engines market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 and reach $7.45 billion in 2030.

The increasing number of rocket launches is expected to drive the growth of the rocket engine market in the coming years.

Rocket Engines Market Trends

Rocket engine manufacturers have started adopting the use of the 3D printer for creating the engines. 3D printing involves laying down multiple thin layers of resin to create self-supporting structures. 3D printing technology allows manufacturers to attain higher flexibility while designing and reducing production time and manufacturing costs.

Rocket Engines Market Overview

The rocket engines global market consists of the sales of rocket engines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce rocket engines. A rocket engine is a component of a propulsion system that uses the combustion of reactive chemicals to supply the necessary energy to run the rocket or spacecraft.

Rocket Engines Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Type – Physically Powered, Chemically Powered, Electrically Powered, Thermal, Nuclear Rocket Engines

· By Product Type – Liquid Rocket Engines, Solid Rocket Engines

· By Application – Spacecraft, Ballistic Missiles, Others

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Blue Origin, LLC

Rocket Engines Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth rocket engines global market research. The market report analyzes rocket engines global market size, rocket engines industry segments, rocket engines global market share, rocket engines global market growth drivers, rocket engines global market growth across geographies, and rocket engines global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

