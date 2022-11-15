Contraceptive Drugs Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 19.82 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027- IMARC Group

Contraceptive Drugs Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "Contraceptive Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that the global contraceptive drugs market size reached US$ 14.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.82 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during 2022-2027.

Contraceptive drugs represent birth control medications that are exclusively prepared to inhibit pregnancy and control the birth rate. They are available in various product categories, such as oral pills, injectables, topical solutions, etc. These contraceptive drugs are synthetically formulated using two female hormones, which include estrogen and progestin, that prevent ovulation, thicken cervical mucus, or alter the womb lining to restrict the entrance of sperm into the cervix for implantation and fertilization. They prove highly effective in lowering the risks of ovarian cancer, bone thinning, infections in the fallopian tubes and uterus, acne, and premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Consequently, contraceptive drugs are administered by healthcare practitioners to avert unwanted pregnancy amongst women of childbearing age.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Contraceptive Drugs Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding population, the elevating consumer consciousness regarding family planning, and the rising instances of unintended pregnancies are primarily driving the contraceptive drugs market. Furthermore, the shifting preferences among healthcare practitioners toward modern contraceptive procedures over conventional ones, on account of their multiple benefits, including optimal safety and enhanced clinical outcomes, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the increasing rates of approvals of novel medications by several government bodies are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the launch of non-hormonal vaginal gels and gelatin capsules that create an inhospitable environment for sperm to sustain by maintaining vagina pH levels is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the introduction of numerous initiatives by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and health agencies to sensitize consumers about women's health, sexual wellness, and contraception techniques are expected to propel the contraceptive drugs market in the coming years.

Contraceptive Drugs Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Inc., Agile Therapeutics, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Viatris Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, age group and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

• Oral Contraceptive Pills

• Injectable Contraceptives

• Topical Contraceptives

Breakup by Age Group:

• 15–24 years

• 25–34 years

• 35–44 years

• Above 44 years

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Retail Pharmacy

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Clinics

• Online Channel

• Public Channel and NGOs

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

