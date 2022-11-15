Polyurethane Resin Market Size Will be Expected to Boom at a CAGR of 3.2% By 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for cut and tear resistance resins and increasing adoption of polyurethane resins for wood and floor coatings are drives market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyurethane resin market size is expected to reach USD 1,056.2 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for cut and tear resistance resins and increasing adoption of polyurethane resins for wood and floor coatings are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of polyurethane adhesives in the footwear industry is expected to boost growth of polyurethane resin market in near future. Polyurethane adhesives help to decrease the fume or yellow coloring which is caused by over-heating. Polyolefin-based polyurethane adhesives provide high penetration and strong bonds to various materials, especially in footwear assembly which has led to rising demand for such adhesives. Polyurethane-based adhesives are also used in various applications during the manufacturing process of footwear such as lamination of shoe vamp, bonding of counter and insole, and foam pasting which is another factor increasing demand for such adhesives in footwear industry. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in near future. Additionally, increasing usage of these resins for the lamination and coatings of furniture and wooden products to provide high gloss appearance and smooth surface with high durability is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Key Players - Companies profiled in the global market report include The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro A.G., BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemical, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Alchemie, Ltd., Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Co., Ltd., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., and Perstorp Holdings AB.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Water-based resins segment is expected to account for larger market share over the forecast period. Water-based resins are versatile and environment-friendly coating materials and are available in a wide range of harnesses and solids content. Their zero to low volatile organic content facilitates their formulation into a protective coating for a variety of substrates. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

Construction segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in global polyurethane resin market between 2022 and 2030. Rising demand for materials that are light, strong and durable, easy to install, flexible, and of high-quality during construction of buildings is expected to drive growth of the segment. It is widely used in construction owing to its insulating properties, flexibility, durability, and exemplary strength-to-weight ratio.

North America polyurethane resin market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rising demand for polyurethane for the lamination and coatings of furniture and wooden floorings for aesthetic apparency is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of the polyurethane resin market.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Solvent-Based Resin

Water-Based Resin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Construction

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

