Global Dental Implants Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

The Business Research Company's "Dental Implants Market Report 2022” forecasts the dental implants market is expected to reach $6.43 billion in 2025. The global dental implants market size is expected to reach $9.67 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of market growth during this period.

Dental Implants Market Trends

The use of biomaterials in dental implant products is a recent trend gaining popularity with manufacturers of such products increasingly using biomaterials including ceramics, polymer/carbon fiber composites and metals. The use of these materials is improving the quality and standard of dental implants.

Dental Implants Market Overview

The dental implants market comprises sales of dental implants by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) manufacture dental implant used in procedures to replace damaged and/or missing teeth. Dental implants are used in a surgical procedure that replaces the tooth root with a metal and screw-like post which acts like an artificial tooth root, onto which an artificial (prosthetic) tooth is fixed. These implants provide a strong foundation for the prosthetic (s) teeth. Dental implants are a good solution for people who have lost their teeth due to periodontal disease, that is the result of infections and inflammation of the gums and bone that surround and support the teeth., or an injury or for patients where dentures or bridgework are not suitable.

• By Product - Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants

• By Material – Titanium, Zirconium, Others

• By End-Use – Hospitals, Dental Clinics

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Henry Schein, Inc., Straumann Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona

