Traditional Chinese Medicine Market 2023-2027 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

The global Traditional Chinese Medicine market size was valued at USD 201825.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period, reaching USD 310628.44 million by 2027.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Sanjiu

DEEJ

Beijing TongRenTang

PIEN TZE HUANG

Tasly Pharmaceutical Group

TSUMURA

Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

YUNNAN BAIYAO

Guangzhou Pharma

Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Segmentation by Types: -

Chinese Herbal Medicine

Acupuncture

Cupping

Tui Na

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Healthcare

Treatment

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Traditional Chinese Medicine market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

TOC of Traditional Chinese Medicine Market Research Report: -

1 Traditional Chinese Medicine Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Traditional Chinese Medicine Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Traditional Chinese Medicine Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Traditional Chinese Medicine Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Traditional Chinese Medicine Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Traditional Chinese Medicine Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Traditional Chinese Medicine Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

