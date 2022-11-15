Cleaning Robots Market Forecast to Rise Over Next 7 Years - Compare the report on Douglas Insights

Key players covered into the report are Ecovacs Robotics, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Xiaomi, Roborock, Panasonic, Dyson James Ltd., Amano Corporation, SoftBank Robotics, Makita Corporation, Gaussian Robotics, Matsutek Co., Ltd., Ilife, Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solution (Ptv.) Limited, Maytronics, Miele & Cie. KG, Pentair, iRobot Corporation, Zodiac Pool System LLC

/EIN News/ -- Isle of Man - Douglas, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights is expanding and adding a significant number of market reports to its already burgeoning comparison engine. The most prominent recent addition is the cleaning robot market, which is an addition to the engine's database. The reports are a compilation of the kind of information that the client will require. The reports often include drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Douglas Insights has an array of market research, analysts, and other data and reports that provide a holistic understanding of the market. The database has so much information that it allows clients to make nuanced and well-informed decisions about their ventures.

Cleaning robots are some of the most effective vacuums we have seen in recent years. A cleaning robot involves a vacuum that takes up all sorts of different dust particles to clean the room. The robots can generally be hired by residents who are too tired to clean their own spaces. These robots are automated, and they don’t need any sort of additional instructions to be operated. This market will likely grow in the coming years as more people have disposable incomes and can afford to spend their money on cleaning robots. There is also the fact that people are more likely to invest in a cleaning robot for a mundane activity like cleaning and spend their time elsewhere.

Other market drivers include an increased demand for equipment that doesn’t have contamination. These machines don’t require any skilled labor, which is why they are so popular among the population.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, had a negative impact on the industry's overall growth. There is a recession ongoing in many parts of the world after the fallout of the pandemic, creating issues for people all over the world. Thus, the number of people with disposable income will likely decline. Thus, this will likely cause people to not invest in cleaning robots. There has also been a major decrease in the accessibility of domestic help services, which is increasing the demand for cleaning robots. However, it is more likely for the demand to rise after there is less of a threat from COVID-19.

Examine the report and make your choice: https://douglasinsights.com/cleaning-robot-market

Market Drivers

The other major drivers include the fact that smart devices are on the rise and have increased their penetration into all kinds of home appliances. The Internet of Things is on the rise, and cleaning robots can also be firmly attached to this narrative. There has also been a lot of development regarding the technology attached to the cleaning robots. The massive technology that comes with MEMS and other sensors is driving market demand. Other reasons for growth in this market also have much to do with the growth of the robotics fields. There are technological advancements all over the field that drive market demand. Also, the Internet of Things and wireless technologies are getting better and better, which helps the market grow even more.

There is also an opportunity for growth as these robots reduce the chance of a robbery occurring in a home. Busy schedules often make people keep a permanent housekeeper in their homes, often increasing the chances of a robbery. However, with cleaning robots, there’s no need for you to worry about the presence of a robber within your home.

The main limitation of this technology is that fewer people are willing to spend money on such luxuries.In other countries of the world, too, COVID-19 has had a devastating effect, and thus, the robot sales are likely to fall in the coming years and then pick back up again as the recession diminishes.

Furthermore, there are also certain challenges that you have to take care of. These challenges are such that there is reduced efficiency when it comes to cleaning robots. These robot systems aren’t very smart, so they won’t always know where spillage is present or cleaning is required.

Key players

Key players covered into the report are Ecovacs Robotics, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Xiaomi, Roborock, Panasonic, Dyson James Ltd., Amano Corporation, SoftBank Robotics, Makita Corporation, Gaussian Robotics, Matsutek Co., Ltd., Ilife, Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solution (Ptv.) Limited, Maytronics, Miele & Cie. KG, Pentair, iRobot Corporation, Zodiac Pool System LLC

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Cleaning Robots Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 US$ ** BN Market Size Projection in 2028 $** BN CAGR (2018-2028) **% Largest Market North America Segmentation By Product, By Offering, By Component, By Utility Type, By End User Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Ecovacs Robotics, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Xiaomi, Roborock, Panasonic, Dyson James Ltd, Amano Corporation, SoftBank Robotics, Makita Corporation, Gaussian Robotics, MATSUTEK CO., LTD., ILIFE, Milagrow business & knowledge solution (Ptv.) Limited, Maytronics, Miele & Cie. KG, Pentair, iRobot Corporation, Zodiac Pool System LLC, Hayward Holdings, Inc., BISSELL Inc., Neato Robotics, Inc., HOBOT

Segmentations

BY PRODUCT TYPE

FLOOR-CLEANING ROBOTS

POOL-CLEANING ROBOTS

RESIDENTIAL POOLS

SMALL

MID-SIZE

LARGE

COMMERCIAL POOLS

SMALL

MID-SIZE

LARGE

LAWN-CLEANING ROBOTS

WINDOW-CLEANING ROBOTS

OTHERS

BY OFFERING

HARDWARE

SOFTWARE

SERVICES

BY COMPONENTS

MOTORS & CONTROLLERS

BATTERY SYSTEM

SENSORS & ELECTRONIC CIRCUIT

WHEELS

BRUSHES

CHASSIS

OTHERS

BY UTILITY TYPE

PERSONAL CLEANING ROBOTS

PROFESSIONAL CLEANING ROBOTS

BY END-USER

RESIDENTIAL

APARTMENTS

PERSONAL HOUSES

CLUB HOUSES

OTHERS

COMMERCIAL

HOTELS & RESORTS

MALLS & RETAILERS

SPORTS & FITNESS CLUBS

OTHERS

INDUSTRIAL

MANUFACTURING

ELECTRONICS

HEALTHCARE

FOOD & BEVERAGES

OTHERS

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Cleaning Robots industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Cleaning Robots market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Cleaning Robots market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Cleaning Robots market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Cleaning Robots and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Cleaning Robots across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL CLEANING ROBOT MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.5 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.6 MARKET POSITION GRID

2.7 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.8 MULTIVARIATE MODELING

2.9 PRODUCT TYPE TIMELINE CURVE

2.1 MARKET APPLICATION GRID

2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.12 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 CASE STUDIES

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 DRIVERS

5.1.1 PENETRATION OF AUTOMATION IN HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES

5.1.2 ADOPTION OF REMOTE CONTROL FOR CLEANING PROCESS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

5.1.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT & MODERNIZATION IN THE FIELD OF ROBOTICS

5.1.4 ABILITY OF ROBOTIC VACUUMS TO CLEAN WITHOUT HUMAN INTERFACE ON DIFFERENT SURFACES

5.2 RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 LACK OF DURABLE ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER IN MARKET

5.2.2 INTERRUPTION OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES WITH DECREASE OF CONSUMER SPENDING IN HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES DURING COVID-19

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 INCREASE IN ACQUISITION & PARTNERSHIP FOR CLEANING ROBOTS AMONG ORGANIZATIONS

5.3.2 RISING GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTS

5.3.3 CHANGE IN APPROACH BY CONSUMER FOR CLEANING AND MAINTENANCE

5.4 CHALLENGES

5.4.1 DESIGN COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH ROBOTIC CLEANERS

5.4.2 INABILITY OF CLEANING ROBOTS TO COPE UP WITH OBSTRUCTION WHILE CLEANING

6 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL CLEANING ROBOT MARKET

6.1 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET

6.2 IMPACT ON PRICE & DEMAND

6.3 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

6.4 STEPS TAKEN BY MANUFACTURERS DURING COVID-19 SITUATIONS

6.5 CONCLUSION

…………….. ToC continued

Compare the report and make your decision -https://douglasinsights.com/cleaning-robot-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights For More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Similar Market Research Report Comparisons:

Micro Robots Market: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and surging adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures as well as recent regulatory approvals are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

Medical Robots Market: The global medical service robots market report provides a complete industry analysis, market size, market share, growth trends, and forecasts for 2023 to 2028.

Underwater Robotics Market: Global underwater robotics market report contains data for the historic year 2020, the base year of calculation is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2029.

Surgical Robots Market: The global surgical robots market is projected to reach US$ 17,647.82 million by 2028 from US$ 6,839.07 million in 2021. It is expected to register a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/