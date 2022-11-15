Single-use Bioreactors Market Size to Surpass USD 18.43 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global single-use bioreactors market size was valued at USD 4.69 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass around USD 18.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.67% from 2022 to 2030.

A bioreactor having a single-use pouch in replacement of the culture vessel is referred to as a biodegradable bioreactor. A permanent framework surrounds the plastic lining of the fermenter, which is in touch with the cultured cells. Their superior performance has made them a crucial component of bioscience manufacturing plants and makes them ideal for the creation of biopharmaceuticals. They work on improving single-use biopharmaceutical design, radar systems, stirring mechanisms, and film technologies. Additionally, single-use fermentations are very secure, uncomplicated, and adaptable.

In contrast to the lengthy desire for recyclable equipment and alloy steels in huge quantities, the usage of single-use technology in the bioreactor sector has expanded. SUBs get the ability to make conventional bioprocesses more affordable. Investment expenses for throwaway biofilters are often lower than for conventional stainless-steel pharmaceutical equipment. The adoption of these things can therefore be largely attributed to the cost advantages in terms of creation, administration, and support. When selecting a single-use growing medium, it is important to consider the cost, response size, ideal operational capability, temperature regulation, and productivity.

Throwaway bioreactors are expected to be used more frequently in the next years as a result of the rising need for highly efficient medications that don't require a lot of bioprocesses on such a worldwide scale. Small-scale, bench-top SUBs enable faster delivery times by reducing the need for assembling, cleaning, & steaming boilers. Such reactors are advocated for SUB usage in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as the allrounders of technological advancement and enhancement.

Key Takeaways:

North America region has held revenue share of 31.5% in 2021.

By end use, the CMOs and CROs segment has accounted revenue share of over 40% in 2021.

By usage type, the lab-scale production segment has accounted revenue share of around 37% in 2021.

By application, the research and development (R&D)/process development segment has accounted revenue share of around 75.5% in 2021.

By molecule type, the vaccines segment has held for 26% revenue share in 2021.

By type of cell, the mammalian cells segment has captured 81% revenue share in 2021.

By type, stirred tank bioreactors segment has garnered 82% revenue share in 2021.

By product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment has accounted revenue share of over 80.6% in 2021.

Regional Snapshots

Why does the North America region dominate the single-use bioreactor market in 2021?

Due to variables like an advanced pharmaceutical sector and also the presence of major automakers operating in the single-use bioremediation sector, North America currently holds a dominant position within the single-use biofilters business. These factors have helped the single-use biofilters market in the region grow.

The rising pharmaceutical sector, expanding life scientific research, rising investments through biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and the growing amount of CROs, as well as CMOS in numerous emerging markets, as well as CMOS in numerous emerging markets, are the additional factors that will aid in the expansion of the single-use biofilters industry within the region throughout the forecast period.

Why is the Asia Pacific region growing faster in the single-use bioreactor market?

The Asia Pacific is predicted to experience a strong increase in the single-use bioreactors industry.

The highest CAGR is predicted to be in the Asia Pacific. An estimated 50% of the latest bioenergy facilities across the globe are being built by Asian companies, both domestic competitors and international behemoths. This is expected to have a considerable impact on the international market for Asia-Pacific in the upcoming years.

China is anticipated to lead because of how frequently single-use technology is used there.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 18.43 Billion CAGR 18.67% from 2022 to 2030 North America Revenue Share in 2021 31.5% Asia Pacific Revenue Share in 2021 23.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The worldwide economy for the biotech company has expanded as a result of the aged population's greater sensitivity to a wide range of ailments. In reaction to this demand, multinational firms are focusing on medical production and research for new product development and increased manufacturing. Single-use technology must be used in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Because they provide advantages over conventional biopharmaceutical procedures, single-use approaches have gained popularity in medical R&D. Therefore, it is thought that rising R&D expenditures are an indicator of an increasing industry.

Restraints:

The absence of trustworthy, precise, and reasonably priced detectors that can fulfil the requirements of SUBs are among the major problems in the industry. The detectors used during SUBs must work with current SUB systems to order to administer the systems without jeopardizing the cleanliness of the substances. Sensors have generally been included in SUB systems; however, this technique reduced the final service performance.

Opportunities:

Due to the availability of inexpensive, skilled labour and far laxer regulatory rules, developing countries like China, India, and Indonesia offer significant development potential. This expansion in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors has been particularly impressive. Due to both affordable labour and a trained workforce, these countries serve as a centre for the production of bioreactors. In emerging markets, the market for single-use devices is growing more swiftly.

Challenges:

The absence of precise, reliable, and reasonably priced sensors that can satisfy SUBS standards is among the sector's major problems. The sensor used in SUBS has to be compatible with the existing SUB equipment to order to administrate the system without jeopardizing the sterility of the materials. Unfortunately, the integrity of sensors that are now on the market does not adhere to GMP standards because of issues with removing aqueous solutions & methanol extract. There is still opportunity for improvements in this product area, such as the development of more accurate and personalized process sensors for parameters like pH, temperature, flow measurement, and customer satisfaction that can subsequently be incorporated into the biocatalyst’s workflow. The aforementioned makes employing SUBS difficult.

Report highlights:

It is anticipated that almost all biopharmaceutical companies will have 100% biodegradable facilities operational in the upcoming years due to the rapid growth of specific technology during the previous ten years. Disposable biofilters will serve as the primary equipment in such institutions and have the most deployments. Additionally, these fermentations will have more advanced sensors and increased flexibility enabling multi-drug manufacturing in a shorter amount of time. Additionally, it is anticipated that high-capacity throwaway biofilters would take the role of traditional bioprocesses in huge industrial plants.

Recent developments:

In 2019, two businesses partnered to incorporate Pall Industry's (US) iCELLis pharmaceutical machinery with Freeline's (UK) corresponding author virus production platform. The goal of this cooperation is to mass-produce high-quality AAV cell therapy viruses.

In 2018, Getinge acquired Applikon Biotechnology (Netherlands), a leading provider of biologic solutions (Sweden). This acquisition will enhance Getinge's Medical Sciences business district within in single-use bioprocessing industry.

In 2017, Merck Millipore of German & Samsung BioLogics of South Korea joined to provide single-use solutions for biopharmaceutical product production.

In Wuxi, Germany, Merck Millipore (Germany) built a Helix single-use production unit in 2017 to support the development of the Chinese biotech company industry.

Key Market Players:

