IGEN and Prolog announces Integration of Products and Services for US Government and Commercial Fleet Markets

/EIN News/ -- Lake Elsinore, CA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTC: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the consumer automotive and commercial fleet industries, today announced the exclusive partnership with Prolog, a global provider of supply chain and logistics solutions and services. IGEN and Prolog have established this partnership to integrate their commercial products and services to address the broader technology and solutions requirements of US Counties and the Federal Government.

Neil G. Chan, CEO of IGEN stated, "With both the County Executive of America (CEA) exclusive endorsement and our GSA/VA Schedule contract status that includes Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York City, New York State, Tennessee, and California, we have recognized that the Counties may require additional solutions to manage logistics and supply chain challenges inherent within large government organizations. Prolog, which has worked with the principles of IGEN over the past 10 years, is a global leader and provider of logistics and supply-chain management solutions to over 1200 clients, 80 distribution centers and warehouses, with over 250,000 commercial vehicles under management. Our exclusive partnership with Prolog now makes IGEN uniquely qualified to provide a full range of IoT solutions and services to our government and commercial fleet customers."

Juan Ignacio Avila, CEO of Prolog stated, "We are excited with the opportunities of this partnership with IGEN. Prolog has proven its leadership in providing comprehensive logistics, supply-chain, maintenance, and management solutions to some of the largest and most complex organizations in Mexico, Spain, and Central America. The partnership with IGEN will enable Prolog to apply its technology expertise and experiences to the US markets along with participating in the growth of our businesses together."

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation creates software services for the consumer automotive and commercial asset management industries enabling their customers to better manage their assets and protect their drivers. IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

About Prolog

Prolog is a technology development and logistics consulting company with over 25 years of experience in the development of supply-chain, logistics, telematics, and asset management solutions. Prolog operates in Mexico, Spain, and Central America with more than 1200 clients, 80 distribution centers, and 250,000 vehicles utilizing its asset management platforms. For more information, please visit: www.prolog.com.mx

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

IGEN Networks Corporation

Neil G. Chan

info@igennetworks.net

1(855)912-5378