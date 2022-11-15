Global Arts Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Arts Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Arts Market Report 2022” forecasts the arts market value is expected to reach $534.3 billion in 2025 at a rate of 15.8%. The global arts market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 and reach $744.9 billion in 2030.

The increase in the number of independent artists is expected to drive the arts market.

Arts Market Trends

Many companies operating in the arts sector are increasingly adopting technologies such as augmented reality (AR). Augmented reality superimposes a computer-generated image on a user’s view of the real world. It can offer a new space for artists to express themselves, complement their artworks, or surround their work with interactive experiences. Augmented reality can also be used to develop and use a visual language to communicate artists’ core message or even emotions in a more accessible manner for people with different backgrounds and languages.

Arts Market Overview

The arts services market comprises the sales of arts’ services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate facilities and/or provide services for cultural, entertainment, education and recreational interests. The arts market covers those entities producing (and housing) live performances, events, preserving and exhibiting objects of art- such as museums or art galleries, being places of historical interest, as well as zoos and botanical gardens. Revenues in this market include entry fees, monies generated from performance ticket sales, membership fees, royalties, educational programs, gift shops, merchandise, private donors, institutional donors and aid from city and state governments along with other sales. The market also includes revenues generated by sports and arts promoters engaged in organizing, promoting, and/or managing live performing arts productions, sports events, and similar events, held in facilities that they manage and operate or in facilities that are managed and operated by others. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Segmentation

• By Type- Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Nature Parks And Other Similar Institutions, Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies, Sports And Arts Promoters

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Smithsonian Institution, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Cirque du Soleil, Bolshoi Theatre

