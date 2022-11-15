BUY@DISCOUNT. SELL@MARKET. TRADING ALGAE OIL VOLATILITY

As of 1-Nov-2022, Crude Algae Oil (CAO) price is US$1424/MT while $FIX market cap is US$71.2B.

Boustead Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BSTEAD)

SINGAPORE, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $FIX, the world's first and only tradable utility token/instrument and the base price of CAO by the market leader, Regaia Energy (Singapore), has gained >70% at the all-time high in 2022 and >35% YTD as of 1-Nov-2022.

Regaia Energy which owns A-MAP technology representing Next Generation Oil with Boustead, KLSE: BSTEAD as a key institutional investor, permanently records CAO prices on $FIX blockchain, where $FIX has a maximum of 50 million supply which serves 50 million oil traders based on ad analytics.

$FIX has the lowest fees, a minimum purchase of 0.01 $FIX, instant settlement, and automated trading bots, enhancing productivity and efficiencies in the CAO industry's supply chain and trade finance.

As of 1-Nov-2022, CAO price is US$1424/MT while $FIX market cap is US$71.2B (Algae market potentially worth $320 billion, Bloomberg) with oil majors, key governments (Middle East, etc), and even Elon Musk investing in the algae industry.

Members of $FIX purchase at discounted prices before $FIX is listed on major exchanges at market prices.

ALGAE PROJECT REPRESENTED BY:

Peter Kim Jae Hoon, CEO, Regaia Energy Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Peter Lim, CEO, Promise Land Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Lanz Chan, CEO, Finamatrix Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Finamatrix.NET

Algae Biofuel in Egypt using A-MAP

