Global Precision Medicine Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2022”, the precision medicine market is predicted to reach a value of $53.57 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% since 2015. The global precision medicine market size is expected to grow from $53.57 billion in 2020 to $90.03 billion in 2025 at a rate of 10.9%. The global precision medicine market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 and reach $136.37 billion in 2030. Increasing aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of cancer cases contributing to the growth of the precision medicine market.

Key Trends In The Precision Medicine Market

Precision medicine companies are integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics applications to treat the world’s most complex diseases and inheritable disorders. The advancements in technology has created new opportunities for precision medicine companies to use artificial intelligence and machine learning in precision medicine, virtual diagnosis and patient monitoring. AI provides access to a large amount of patient data that can then be used to study different conditions and conduct cancer diagnostics. The precision medicine approach using AI has enabled early diagnosis and intervention of a large number of chronic diseases. In April 2020, a leading artificial intelligence drug development company, Ariana Pharma entered into a collaboration deal with Sanofi to drive their AI driven precision medicine approach. The collaboration will also develop AI driven therapeutic decision support software to support precision medicine approaches. For example, in August 2020, Nature Medicine published a study that states that precision medicine methods enabled by AI could lead to the first biomedical screening tool for autism disorder. AI enabled precision medicine methods allow use of a wide array of healthcare data including genetic mutation data, animal model data and other records to define the most complex disorders. Likewise, in October 2021, an artificial intelligence company GNS Healthcare collaborated with leading US Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering to use its “in silico” patients for the discovery and advancement of precision medicine in oncology

Overview Of The Precision Medicine Market

The precision medicine market report consists of sales of precision medicines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat diseases by relying on genomics and specific biomarker techniques. It allows doctors or physicians to select a treatment plan or drug therapy based on the patient’s genes, environment, and lifestyle. It is an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person. Precision medicine technologies also assist researchers and doctors in developing accurate treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease that will work on a specific group of people.

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Big Data Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Others

• By Application: Oncology, Respiratory Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Immunology, Genetic Diseases, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Companies, Healthcare And IT Firms, Others

• By Geography: The global precision medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Qiagen, Novartis AG, Medtronic, AstraZeneca plc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The precision medicine global market report analyzes precision medicine global market size, precision medicine global market growth drivers, precision medicine global market segments, precision medicine global market trends, precision medicine global market major players, precision medicine global market growth across geographies, and precision medicine global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

