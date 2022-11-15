Insights Into The Global Alternative Data Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Alternative Data Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Alternative Data Market Report 2022” forecasts the alternative data market size is expected to reach $10.21 billion in 2025 at a rate of 48.0%. The global alternative data market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% from 2025 and reach $47.97 billion in 2030.

The alternative data market is expected to be supported by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

Alternative Data Market Trends

The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) has been increasing in the alternative data market for several reasons not least due to the generally very large data sets involved. AI can identify data types, find possible connections among such large datasets, organize and identify patterns using a range of techniques such as natural language processing and machine learning. The technology can also be used to automate and accelerate data preparation, collection and analysis tasks, including the generation of data models, and assist in data exploration for driving decisions.

Alternative Data Market Overview

The alternative data global market comprises sales of alternative data by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-traditional data to investors for the analysis of the performance and market positioning of a company. Alternative data refer to the data used to obtain insight into the profitability of an organization in order to give insight for potential investment opportunities. Alternative data can be characterized as big data, as they are often large and complex data sets. Alternative data can be gathered from various sources including social media, product reviews, sensor data, mobile device data, geo-location data, weather data, credit or debit card transaction data and app usage data.

Market Segmentation

• By Data Type – Credit and Debit Card Transactions, Email Receipts, Geo-Location (Foot Traffic) Records, Mobile Application Usage, Satellite and Weather Data, Social and Sentiment Data, Web Scraped Data, Web Traffic, Other Data Type

• By Industry – Automotive, BFSI, Energy, Industrial, IT and Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate and Construction, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Ravenpack International SL, 1010data, Inc., Vortexa Ltd., Eagle Alpha Ltd., Audit Analytics

The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

