Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Drivers and Forecast 2022-2027

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market

Additive Manufacturing (AM) facilitates complex prototypes using 3D computer-aided design (CAD)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market t: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on healthcare additive manufacturing market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027.

Additive manufacturing (AM) is utilized to fabricate prototypes with 3D computer-aided design (CAD). This is used for manufacturing diagnostic equipment and implants and provides a personalization option to medical practitioners and surgeons as per the requirements. It utilizes numerous materials, such as polymers, metal alloys, and biological cells to create prosthetic devices that help the patient to regain lost parts and assist in recovering mobility post-amputation. It is widely utilized in orthopedics, implantology, and dentistry for fabricating complex designs easily and forming personalized and lightweight products. Besides, it helps in achieving complex and customized medical components and parts, including tissues, organs, cranial implants and prosthetics.

Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the market is the growing demand for customized medical implants. Moreover, the rising number of surgeries due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders has necessitated the utilization of 3D printing technology that helps in reducing risks and facilitates faster operations, thereby anticipating the demand for healthcare additive manufacturing. Furthermore, continuous innovations and technological advancements, such as the introduction of speed prototyping, advanced testing materials, and cost-effective designs, are further contributing to the market. Other factors, such as continual advancements in 3D printing technology, wide availability of bio-printing tissues, the rapid expansion of the healthcare sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• 3D Systems Inc.

• 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd.

• Allevi Inc.

• EnvisionTEC GmbH

• EOS GmbH

• Fathom

• General Electric

• Materialise

• Nanoscribe GmbH & Co. KG

• RegenHU and Stratasys Ltd

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, material and application.

Breakup by Technology:

• Stereolithography

• Deposition Modeling

• Electron Beam Melting

• Laser Sintering

• Jetting Technology

• Laminated Object Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Metals and Alloys

• Polymers

• Biological Cells

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Medical Implants

• Prosthetics

• Wearable Devices

• Tissue Engineering

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

