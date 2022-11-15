Cooling Fabrics Market Trends And Opportunity, Latest Research Report Covering Major Players –Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.74 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trend – Rise in research and development for cooling fabrics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cooling fabrics market is estimated to reach value of USD 4.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for sportswear and protective clothing is propelling the cooling fabrics market.

Rise in awareness about better health has led to increased adoption of exercises, which has generated high demand for sportswear. Cooling fabrics offer comfortable body temperature in hot weather and ease the body condition. It also provides protection from UV rays, pollution, and sweat. Development of cost-effective products and promotional activities to create awareness about cooling fabrics are likely to drive the market for cooling fabrics in the near future.

Increase in the demand from the defense as well as the healthcare sector would offer lucrative opportunities for the cooling fabrics market in the next few years. Cooling fabrics are used in the manufacture of military uniforms and clothes used in extreme conditions such as deep-sea and space exploration, wherein the cooling property of fabrics contributed to better performance of the user. The high cost of apparel and low level of awareness are estimated to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Cooling Fabrics business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Cooling Fabrics Market Main competitors are:

Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit Ltd., Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Polartec LLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, Invista, Kraton Corporation, and Coolcore LLC Some Key Highlights from the Report

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Brrr introduced a new cooling fabric named ‘Brrr Pro.’ These fabrics are embedded with micro-cooling minerals, along with performance drying and hyper wicking, in order to elevate the ‘triple chill effect’ for fresh experience and superior comfort.

Natural cooling fabrics are witnessing increased demand, owing to high demand for natural and biodegradable products. These fabrics comprise inherent ventilation property. Growth in awareness about environmental issues is estimated to drive the demand for natural cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

The knitted segment dominated the market in the year 2019. Thermal property of knitted fabrics along with their ability to offer protection against cross weather conditions is fueling the segment.

The sports apparel segment held the largest market share in 2019. Cooling fabrics are largely consumed in the manufacture of sportswear. Increased demand for cooler clothes among people who exercise and play sports is driving the segment.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. Presence of major producers of cooling fabrics in the region is boosting the market in North America. Rapid adoption of advanced cooling technologies in the U.S. contributes to the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on type, technology, textile type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Active Cooling Fabrics

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

Passive Cooling Fabrics

Phase Change Cooling

Evaporation Cooling

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Others

