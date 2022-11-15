Global Smart Wearables Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Smart Wearables Market 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Smart Wearables Market 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2022”, the smart wearables market is predicted to reach a value of $14.93 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% since 2015. The global smart wearables market size is expected to grow from $14.93 billion in 2020 to $30.88 billion in 2025 at a rate of 15.6%. The global smart wearables market growth is expected to stabilize and reach $62.88 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 15.3%. The increasing adoption of 5G networks is expected to drive the big smart wearables market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Smart Wearables Market

The increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in smart wearables today is an emerging trend in the insurance brokers and agents market. AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, with the potential to surpass human intelligence levels. With applications in wearable technology being on the rise, artificial intelligence devices are becoming true assistants and thus improving the customer experience. The use of AI Analytics in wearable is fairly evident in the sports world where the gadgets and advanced sensors are embedded in the smart apparel and provide the users with real-time notification of their metrics in addition to actionable advice for improving performance and insights for lowering the injuries risk. A justifiable example of this is an AI smartwatch. For instance, when we talk about the companies using wearable technology and fitness AI combination, both Google and Apple offer the functionality of syncing their assistant services: Google Assistant and Siri with their Watch, EarPods and other wearables. Global spending in cognitive / AI technologies is expected to rise 48% on a compound annual growth basis to reach USD 1.4 million by 2021.

Overview Of The Smart Wearables Market

The smart wearables market consists of sales of smart wearables by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships). Wearable technology is a category of electronic devices that can be worn as accessories, they can be embedded in clothing, or even implanted in the user's body. These devices are hands-free gadgets with practical uses to enhance lifestyle, improve healthcare, and strengthen defenses, they are powered by microprocessors and enhanced with the ability to send and receive data via the Internet.

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Smart Wearables Market Segmentation

• By Devices: Smart Watches, Smart Glasses, Fitness & Wellness Devices, Smart clothing, Others

• By Application: Lifestyle, Healthcare, Consumer applications, Defense, Fitness & sports, Enterprise & industrial

• By Technology: Memory and Storage Technology, Speech and Pattern Recognition Technology, Communication and Networking Technology, Sensing Technology, Computing Technology, Display Technology

• By Geography: The global smart wearables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Apple Inc., Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Nike, Motorola Solutions Inc., Garmin, Jawbone, Misfit, and Polar.

