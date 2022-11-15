Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Veterinary Antibiotics Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2022”, the veterinary antibiotics market is predicted to reach a value of $14.68 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% since 2015. The global veterinary antibiotics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to reach $30.29 billion in 2025. The global veterinary antibiotics market size is expected to reach $59.56 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5%. The veterinary antibiotics market is expanding as a result of rising population, shale oil drilling, manufacturing expansion, and cheap gasoline costs.

Key Trends In The Veterinary Antibiotics Market

Companies in the veterinary antibiotics industry are increasingly collaborating and partnering with other players to drive product innovations. To succeed in the increasingly competitive veterinary antibiotics market, veterinary medicines companies are entering into new geographies and developing innovative products through sharing skills and expertise with other players. In June 2021, the Pride Veterinary Medical Community announced a collaboration with Covetrus, an animal health technology company based in the United States. With this collaboration, covetrus empower the veterinary healthcare professionals by providing advanced veterinary medicine.

Overview Of The Veterinary Antibiotics Market

The veterinary antibiotics global market consists of sales of veterinary antibiotics and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture veterinary antibiotics. Veterinary antibiotics are drugs that are used to treat infections and diseases in animals caused due to bacteria. Examples of branded veterinary antibiotics include Draxxin (tulathromycin), Apoquel (oclacitinib tablet), and Convenia (cefovecin sodium). The veterinary antibiotics industry includes companies involved in the production of antibiotics used for therapeutic and prophylaxis treatment of animals.

Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Anti-Parasitic, Anti-Bacterial, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug, Other Products

• By End User: Farm Animals, Companion Animals

• By Administration: Premixes, Injections, Oral Powders, Oral Solutions, Other Admisnistration

• By Geography: The global veterinary antibiotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly Company, Elanco, Merck & Co, Sanofi, Virbac, Zoetis, and Crystal Pharma.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides veterinary antibiotics global market research, veterinary antibiotics market forecast and an overview of veterinary antibiotics market. The market report analyzes veterinary antibiotics global market size, veterinary antibiotics global market trends, veterinary antibiotics global market growth drivers, veterinary antibiotics global market segments, veterinary antibiotics global market major players, veterinary antibiotics global market growth across geographies, and veterinary antibiotics market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The veterinary antibiotics global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

