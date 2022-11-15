Global Digital Payments Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Digital Payments Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Digital Payments 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022”, the digital payments market share is predicted to reach a value of $83.53 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% since 2015. The global digital payments market growth is expected to increase from $83.53 billion in 2020 to $125.01 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.4%. The global digital payments market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 and reach $184.92 billion in 2030. The digital payments market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

Key Trends In The Digital Payments Market

The use of digital wallets is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital payment market. Digital wallets are a software-based system that securely stores users' payment information and passwords for numerous payment methods and websites. By using a digital wallet, users can complete purchases easily and quickly. A mobile wallet solution refers to a mobile application that tries to mimic an actual physical wallet, allowing users to send money, receive money from other users, and store money inside the wallet. It also allows users to pay utility bills, buy tickets, get rewards, and many more. According to RetailCustomerExperience, digital wallets are the most popular POS payment approach globally in 2020 accounting for 21.5% of point of sale payment transactions. The number of people using digital wallets to make payments has increased to 1.48 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic timeframe. Some of the digital wallet companies include AlliedWallet, Alipay, ApplePay, BiyoWallet and others.

Overview Of The Digital Payments Market

The digital payments market consists of sales of digital payment services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide all the transactions that take place across the digital medium along with the associated products and services. Digital payment is a payment mode that uses a digital medium such as mobile wallets, bank cards, point of sale (POS), internet banking and other devices to send and receive money. Digital payment is a way of making payment through digital modes where the payers and payees exchange funds digitally.

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Mode Of Payment: Point Of Sale, Online Sale

• By End-User Industry: Retail, Banking And Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Other End Use Industries

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

• By Geography: The global digital payments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Alipay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Tencent, Google Pay, First Data, Paypal, Fiserv, Visa Inc., MasterCard.

