Global Milking Machines Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Milking Machines Global Market Report 2022”, the milking machines market share is predicted to reach a value of $3.98 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2015. The global milking machines market size is expected to grow from $3.98 billion in 2020 to $5.91 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.2%. The global milking machines market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 and reach $9.05 billion in 2030. The growing demand for milk and dairy products across the world is contributing to the growth of the milking machines market.

Key Trends In The Milking Machines Market

Dairy farms are increasingly adopting robots for cow-milking to reduce labor costs, and automate dairy products manufacturing. Robotic milkers are automated robot milking systems adopted by farmers and dairy farm companies to handle the entire cow-milking process. Robotic milking machines have proved popular. Dairy farmers are looking to robotic-milking systems as a result of the difficulty in finding a dependable workforce or being able to afford labor costs. These robots provide consistency, efficient labor management, lowers human involvement in the milking process and reduces operating costs.

Overview Of The Milking Machines Market

The milking machines market consists of sales of milking machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing milking machines used for milk extraction from dairy animals, especially dairy cattle.

Milking Machines Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic

• By Livestock: Cow, Sheep, Goat, Buffalo, Other Livestocks

• By Application: Micro Dairy Farms, Macro Dairy Farms, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global milking machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lely Holding S.a.r.l, GEA Group, DeLaval Inc, Fullwood Ltd, BouMatic Robotics B.V, S. A. Christensen & Co, AMS-Galaxy USA, Bon-Matic, Universal, and Afimilk Ltd.

