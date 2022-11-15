Self-healing Materials Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Self-healing Materials Market Report 2022-2027

The global self-healing materials market size reached US$ 1.55 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 7.49 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 28.20% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Self-healing Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global self-healing materials market size reached US$ 1.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.20% during 2022-2027.

What is Self-healing Materials?

Self-healing materials represent smart materials that have built-in repair and healing capability. In terms of technology, they can be categorized into reversible polymers, microencapsulation, shape-memory materials, biological material systems, etc. The self-healing materials are developed based on the regenerative systems of living beings and can spontaneously repair damages caused to them under specific environmental stimuli, including pressure, light, heat, solvents, or electromagnetic fields. They provide improved safety, performance, efficiency, and longer lifespan and effectively reduce maintenance costs. As a result, self-healing materials are extensively utilized in several sectors, such as construction, automotive, healthcare, oil and gas, electronics, energy, etc.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/self-healing-materials-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry and the rising utilization of smart substances in concrete and coating applications are primarily driving the self-healing materials market. Moreover, the escalating demand for reversible polymers and stimulus responsive microstructures in the medical industry and the increasing usage of self-healing asphalt derived by embedding oil-containing microcapsules in the binder are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the growing adoption of self-repairing coatings and polymers in the automotive and aerospace sectors is also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the development of self-healing batteries with corrosion-resistant materials for oil extraction and underwater applications is expected to stimulate the self-healing materials market over the forecasted period.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/self-healing-materials-market

Global Self-healing Materials Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Applied Thin Films Inc.

• Arkema S.A.

• Autonomic Materials Inc.

• Avecom NV

• BASF SE

• Covestro AG

• High Impact Technology LLC

• Michelin North America Inc.

• NEI Corporation

• Sensor Coating Systems Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Polymers

• Composites

• Ceramics

• Concrete

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Extrinsic

o Capsule-Based

o Vascular

• Intrinsic

Breakup by Technology:

• Reversible Polymers

• Microencapsulation

• Shape Memory Materials

• Biological Material Systems

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Building and Construction

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Aerospace

• Others

Breakup by Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Get Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Chromium Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/chromium-market-report-global-industry-trends-growth-opportunities-size-and-forecast-analysis-2022-2027

Micro-Perforated Food Packaging Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/micro-perforated-food-packaging-market-2022-27-industry-report-share-size-growth-and-forecast-analysis

Terrazzo Flooring Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/terrazzo-flooring-market-size-2022-27-growth-share-trends-and-industry-analysis-report

Vehicle Electrification Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/vehicle-electrification-market-2022-2027-global-trends-growth-share-size-analysis-and-forecast

Satellite Bus Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/satellite-bus-market-size-2022-27-global-trends-growth-share-and-forecast-analysis

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.