Global Dairy Alternatives Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Dairy Alternatives Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2022”, the dairy alternatives market share is predicted to reach a value of $10.66 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% since 2015. The global dairy alternatives market growth is expected to increase from $10.66 billion in 2020 to $16.00 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.5%. The global dairy alternatives market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 and reach $23.01 billion in 2030. The dairy alternatives market is expanding as a result of rising population, shale oil drilling, manufacturing expansion, and cheap gasoline costs.

Many dairy alternative companies are coming up with new dairy alternative products. These include making use of a number of plant-based alternatives for the introduction of new and innovative alternatives to milk-based products that are sustainable and healthy. Companies such as Nestle and Take Two Foods are offering innovative products such as non-dairy products made from barley, oats, yellow peas and banana. For instance, in 2020, Take Two Foods, Portland has introduced non-dairy milk products from upcycled spent barley. The new barley milk contains 5 to 8 grams of plant protein and 50% more calcium than dairy milk. Likewise, in May 2021, Nestle SA introduced a plant-based milk brand, a pea-based milk alternative known as Wunda. The brand will be available in France and other European countries. Further, in September 2021, Danone also launched two new dairy-like milk alternatives in USA named Silk Nextmilk and So Delicious Wondermilk that are a blend of oat milk, coconut oil, soy protein and coconut milk.

The dairy alternatives market consists of sales of dairy alternative products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dairy alternatives. Dairy alternatives are food & beverages that are used as a substitute for dairy products. These products are extracted from plants including cereals (rice, oats), legumes (soy), seeds (hemp, flax), nuts (peanuts, almond), and other grains (teff, quinoa). The dairy milk alternatives include soy milk, rice milk, oat milk, coconut milk, and flaxseed milk, cheese substitutes comprise soft cheese and hard cheese, butter alternatives such as nut butter, coconut butter, vegetable oil blends, cream, yogurt, ice-cream and cultured vegan butter.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheese, Yogurts, Ice cream, Other Product Types

• By Source: Almond, Soy, Oats, Hemp, Coconut, Rice, Other Sources

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Health Food stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global dairy alternatives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tate & Lyle, CP Kelco Inc., SunOpta Inc., The Whitewaves Food Company, Organic Valley, The Hain Celestial Group, Blue Diamond Growers

