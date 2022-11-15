Two Beloved East Coast Brands Team Up for an Iconic Collaboration

Greco Pizza & Covered Bridge Potato Chip Co Announce a new Atlantic Canadian Winter Must-Have

TRURO, NS, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Greco Pizza, Atlantic Canada's leading Pizza chain, has partnered with Covered Bridge Potato Chip Co, to introduce what might be the most iconic Atlantic Canadian food mash-up of all time - Storm Chips™ Pizza™.

Launched yesterday at participating Greco Pizza and Greco Pizza Xpress locations, Storm Chips™ Pizza™ offers pizza lovers an entirely new taste that will be hard to resist. Your favourite Greco Pizza, baked to a golden brown, then the edge is encrusted with bite-sized Storm Chips and extra Storm Chips are tossed in the middle for an unexpected, delicious taste sensation. The Limited Time Storm Chips™ Pizza™ launched Monday and is available with any Medium, Large and Party Pizza for an additional topping charge.

"Sometimes the most unexpected food duos become the ones that taste the best", said Catherine Coughlan, Director of Marketing & eCommerce at Grinner's Food Systems (Franchisor for Greco Pizza). "Everyone loves Covered Bridge Storm Chips™ which, as we all know, are a must-have during the winter! And as the favourite pizza brand on the East Coast, the opportunity to combine Greco Pizza with Storm Chips was irresistible and the flavours all together are quite tasty," added Coughlan.

Covered Bridge worked closely with Greco Pizza to ensure the crunchiness of the kettle chips and the unique flavour profile of Storm Chips complemented the pizzas at Greco. The four flavours of Storm Chips; creamy dill, ketchup, smokin' sweet BBQ and sea salt & vinegar, combined with the flavours of Greco Pizza plus the crunch of the kettle chips mingling with the chewy, soft pizza dough, offer an unexpected yet delicious taste profile that pizza and potato chip lovers will find hard to resist.

"Over the years we have partnered with a variety of Atlantic Canadian companies to do unique chip flavours and this time we were excited to be approached with a fun pizza collaboration using our Storm Chips™, a product that has become a staple in our product lineup over the last seven years," said Megan Cullins, Marketing Manager at Covered Bridge Potato Chip Company. "Storm Chips™ Pizza™ will definitely be a must-have this winter and I can't wait to see all of the buzz that it generates," added Cullins.

"We have a history of innovation at Greco Pizza, having introduced new flavours, products and services to our customers for over 45 years", said Don Moore, President of Grinner's Food Systems Ltd. "One of our brand pillars is to support, and when possible, partner with Atlantic Canadian companies so the opportunity to collaborate with Covered Bridge, which is a well-known Heritage brand like Greco – well, it was the perfect fit for us", added Moore.

About Greco Pizza

The first Greco restaurant opened in 1977; today there are over 110 locations throughout Atlantic Canada and Ontario. This beloved brand has been Atlantic Canada's favourite pizza chain for more than 45 years. Greco Pizza is famous for its Party Pizza, Garlic Fingers, Free Flavoured Crust and Donairs. The meat in a Greco Donair is seasoned with the same old-world flavours used in their first location, almost 45 years ago. Please visit Greco.ca and social media pages Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin for more information.

About Covered Bridge Chips

We are a vertically integrated 4th Generation Family potato farm and food manufacturing facility. We produce dark russet potato chips, kettle cooked popcorn, and have recently launched a new kettle-cooked line of Chickpea Chips under the brand Lela's. We use homegrown dark russet potatoes that offer a higher natural sugar content which gives our chips a golden to dark brown colour. Our products are Certified Gluten Free, without preservatives, artificial colours and flavours ensuring you are getting a product you can depend on. We believe that simple ingredients and unique flavours are the recipe for the perfect chip. Please visit https://coveredbridgechips.com/en and our social media pages Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for more information.

