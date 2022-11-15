Boring Quant Excited to Announce a New Way to Find Undervalued Stocks

Quantitative research company, Boring Quant Lab features proprietary QVAS™ technology and is offering state-of-the art AI services for the benefit of investment decisions. Boring Quant Lab is proud to announce their new watchlist service, which can be used to find statistically undervalued stocks.

Quantitative research company, Boring Quant Lab features proprietary QVAS™ technology and is offering state-of-the art AI services for the benefit of investment decisions. Boring Quant Lab is proud to announce their new watchlist service, which can be used to find statistically undervalued stocks.

With Boring Quant Lab, the data and metrics that once belonged to the wealthiest of investors are now accessible to general investors as well. Boring Quant Lab is staffed by former hedge fund managers who make quant and financial statistical models accessible to the public.

CEO of Boring Quant Lab, Ralph Cheng, explains the benefit of their services saying, "The difference between a guess and an educated guess is math. As an independent data research lab, there is so much that we can offer to the financial world. From AI to high frequency trading and from hedge funds to banks, we customize algorithms for our clients to enhance decision quality."

General investors now have the power to view mathematical evidence of stocks that offer an above average likelihood of netting a positive return on investment and stock. All information is provided in black and white.

About Boring Quant:

Boring Quant Lab featuring proprietary QVAS™ technology is a quantitative research company offering state-of-the-art AI services for the benefit of investment decisions. Comprising a team of quant data scientists, former hedge fund managers and world-class analysts, Boring Quant Lab places US equity stocks into focus with QVAS™, capitalizing on traditional market inefficiencies that typically leave the average investor in a "reactive" position – and undervalued stocks easily overlooked. Visit http://www.boringquant.com for more information.

