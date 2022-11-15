Garden named a 'Cool Vendor in Platform Engineering for Improving Developer Experience' by Gartner®

The DevOps platform announced product enhancements and hires a new executive

BERLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps platform Garden today announced, a recognition, business momentum milestones, and enhancements to its platform, which accelerates development and testing of cloud applications.

Garden named a 2022 'Cool Vendor in Platform Engineering for Improving Developer Experience' by Gartner®

The Gartner report , authored by analysts Manjunath Bhat, Arun Chandrasekaran, and Stephen White, estimates that "by 2025, 75% of organizations with platform engineering teams will provide self-service, internal developer platforms to improve developer experience and accelerate product innovation."

Garden delivers product enhancements

Garden improves developer experience, provides insights for DevOps engineers, and supports cross-team collaboration with these product enhancements :

Hybrid development: Garden introduced a Local Mode which runs one or more services on a developer's machine while communicating bidirectionally with remotely running parts of the stack. This achieves the fastest possible iteration speeds.

Garden introduced a Local Mode which runs one or more services on a developer's machine while communicating bidirectionally with remotely running parts of the stack. This achieves the fastest possible iteration speeds. Actionable DevOps insights: Garden's Stack Analytics feature records and analyzes trends across the software delivery lifecycle, allowing DevOps teams to proactively identify and address bottlenecks.

Garden's Stack Analytics feature records and analyzes trends across the software delivery lifecycle, allowing DevOps teams to proactively identify and address bottlenecks. One-click preview environments: Any user — developers, QA, Product Managers, Sales Engineers — can spin up a preview environment with the click of a button.

Tretheway joins executive team as VP of Marketing

Garden announced the appointment of Heidi Joy Tretheway as Vice President of Marketing. Tretheway brings 17 years' experience leading globally distributed teams for high-growth SaaS companies, most recently Contentful, Signavio (now SAP), and Quix.

Tretheway will drive Garden's go-to-market strategy, product marketing, sales enablement, lead generation, and marketing communications.

"I joined Garden because I saw the immediate value in solving for inefficiencies in the development pipeline," Tretheway said. "It's not just incremental gains — customers are radically improving their time to market. I'm excited to bring Garden to companies that value developer happiness and want to accelerate their software pipelines."

*Gartner, "Cool Vendors™ in Platform Engineering for Improving Developer Experience," October 6, 2022.

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Garden

Garden 's DevOps tool simplifies environment management and testing for cloud native apps, letting developers code in production-like environments and can run end-to-end tests before CI. Founded by engineers who were frustrated by the inefficiencies in software development pipelines, Garden serves customers including Minted, Retool, Reprise and Slite. Thousands of developers worldwide use Garden's open source core and enterprise capabilities to deliver software better and faster. Learn more at garden.io .

Media contacts

Press contact: Valerie Slaughter , Marketing Manager

Twitter | LinkedIn | Website | Github | Docs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947169/Garden_logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garden-named-a-cool-vendor-in-platform-engineering-for-improving-developer-experience-by-gartner-301677948.html

SOURCE Garden Germany GmbH