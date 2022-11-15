Cancer Test Kits Market is projected To Surpass USD 19,557.13 Million By 2030: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global cancer test kits market size is expected to reach USD 19,557.13 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.1%.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer test kits market size is expected to reach USD 19,557.13 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some key factors such as the rising global prevalence of cancer and increasing number of private diagnostic centers are factors driving global market revenue growth.

Cancer test kits are widely used for determining the presence of cancer through detection of specific tumor markers, cells, or mutations in the genome of the patient. The kits use biochemical, immunoassay, and molecular biology-based tests to diagnose cancer in patients. According to the American Cancer Society, around 3% of the total cancers diagnosed annually are pancreatic cancer, yet the death rate is close to 7%, due to a lack of early diagnostic platforms and facilities. The development of different tests that can provide early diagnosis in case the patient has a history of the disease is expected to increase the demand for test kits in hospitals, diagnostic labs, and other medical centers. Rising number of diagnostic centers due to rapid urbanization is another factor contributing to revenue growth of the global cancer test kits market between 2022 and 2030.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5691

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on test type, the FIT test segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue to contribute a major revenue share over the forecast period. The Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) is a commonly used non-invasive test used for detecting the incidence of colon and/or rectal cancer. The test is based on an immunoassay that employs antibodies to identify occult blood present in the stool sample of the patient, which indicates occurrence of the disease. Colorectal cancer is among the most common cancers in the world, with over 915,000 global deaths recorded in 2020.

Based on application, the breast cancer segment is expected to account for a substantially large revenue share during the forecast period, owing to the rise in global prevalence of the disease in recent years. The American Cancer Society estimates that over 287,000 new incidences of breast cancer along with 43,000 deaths will be recorded in the United States in 2022. Rapid innovations have introduced molecular diagnostic test kits in the market which can detect mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which result in breast cancer. This is expected to increase the demand for cancer test kits for diagnosis and research related to the disease and drive revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the hospital segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Steady preference of patients to diagnose and receive treatment of cancer in hospitals due to the availability of necessary medications and equipment within the premises is a major factor contributing to revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period. Hospitals also enable patients in low and middle-income countries to mediate the amount of medical burden incurred upon the patient, which is expected to increase the adoption of cancer test kits in hospitals.

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global cancer test kits market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of breast and lung cancer in patients, along with the increasing number of research and development activities by major companies present in this region are major factors driving revenue growth of the cancer test kits market in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and about 42,000 women die in the United States each year due to the disease.

Statistical Analysis:

The information is for the most part accumulated in different courses of action like diagrams, charts, infographics, patterns, reports, and records from different makers and retailers. Our subject specialists accumulate, gather, and decipher such information to frame huge data sets. Our group then, at that point, works with huge information volumes to break down center turns of events, assess market assessments, and distinguish patterns.

We give measurable demonstrating, inferential factual investigation, unmistakable factual examination, and prescient investigation among different kinds of investigations. Subsequently, we furnish redid reports with information planning, the board, and investigation. We likewise have a consistent criticism framework, wherein our group guarantees that new market improvements are precisely consolidated in the past data sets.

Key Players covered in this report are

Abbott, AB ANALITICA s.r.l., LetsGetChecked, Everly Health, Inc., Pinnacle BioLabs, Quidel Corporation, OSANG Healthcare, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Imaware, Check4Cancer Ltd. Labcorp, and Exact Sciences Corporation.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/5691

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

FIT Test

HPV Test

PSA Test

AFP Test

CEA Test

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Blood Test

Urine Test

Secretion Test

Stool Test

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Traditional

Molecular Biology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Online

Offline

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Research Centers

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Cancer Test Kits report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Cancer Test Kits industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Cancer Test Kits Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cancer Test Kits manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5691

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.