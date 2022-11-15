Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Report 2022-2027

Global orthopedic soft tissue repair market size reached US$ 3.26 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 4.57 Bn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% (2022-27).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market size reached US$ 3.26 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.57 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% during 2022-2027.

What is Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair?

Orthopedic soft tissue repair represents the procedures of replacing the damaged or injured tissues of muscles, ligaments, tendons, etc., with healthy tissues. It can be categorized into cruciate ligament repair, rotator cuff repair, lateral epicondylitis, Achilles tendinosis repair, pelvic organ prolapses, etc. These orthopedic soft tissue repair processes can be performed through minimally invasive techniques or open surgical procedures. They help to improve mobility, tissue strength, and muscle strength, reduce pain and swelling, and enhance the healing process. Consequently, orthopedic soft tissue repair methods are extensively utilized in various segments of the healthcare sector, including hospitals, ambulatory centers, orthopedic clinics, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing geriatric population that is extremely susceptible to injuries, owing to weakened ligaments and changes in skeletal and neuromuscular systems, is primarily driving the orthopedic soft tissue repair market. Furthermore, the rising participation of individuals in professional sports and the increasing risk of sports-related injuries are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Besides this, the introduction of platelet-rich plasma therapy, nerve root blocks, sacroiliac joint injections, and epidural steroid injections that prove effective in managing complex neuromuscular pain caused by orthopedic ligament tears is also positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the development of new technologies, such as bioprinting, biological meshes, and biofabrication and the elevating healthcare per capita expenditure are expected to stimulate the orthopedic soft tissue repair market in the coming years.

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Arthrex Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• Integra LifeSciences

• Johnson & Johnson

• LifeNet Health

• MTF Biologics

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Tissue Regenix Group plc

• Zimmer Biomet.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Procedure:

• Cruciate Ligaments Repair

• Rotator Cuff Repair

• Lateral Epicondylitis

• Achilles Tendinosis Repair

• Pelvic Organ Prolapse

• Gluteal Tendon Repair

• Hip Arthroscopy

• Biceps Tenodesis

• Others

Breakup by Injury Location:

• Knee

• Shoulder

• Hip

• Small Joints

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Centers

• Orthopedic Clinics

Breakup by Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

