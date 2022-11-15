Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Leading Companies Share, Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

The rising cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and infectious diseases that can trigger sepsis, represent the primary factors driving the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2027. Sepsis is a potentially fatal complication that represents the body's reaction to various infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, or other diseases. It usually occurs when the chemicals are released into the bloodstream that, causes hyper-inflammation in the entire body. In severe cases, it might lead to organ failure, erratic breathing, low blood pressure, neurological impairment, cancer, and even acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Currently, sepsis can be treated through various intravenous fluids and conventional and automated diagnostics, including blood or imaging tests, computerized tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). These procedures help in early stages, improving clinical outcomes and detecting or identifying sepsis through molecular diagnosis, microfluidics, biomarkers, immunoassays, and flow cytometry.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global sepsis diagnostics market is driven by the rising prevalence of various antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, and the escalating incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Moreover, the increasing need for effective diagnostic and testing solutions to prove accurate information and the ongoing approvals on sepsis treatment services are favoring the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements such as the development of novel immunological and molecular biomarkers and the introduction of rapid diagnosis/ point-of-care (POC) techniques allowing the early detection of sepsis are propelling market growth. Apart from this, enhancements in the healthcare sector and extensive investments by governments in research and development (R&D) activities regarding sepsis treatments are positively stimulating the market growth.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the sepsis diagnostics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company (BD)

• biomerieux SA

• Bruker Corporation

• EKF Diagnostics Holding Plc

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Luminex Corporation

• Roche Holding AG

• Sysmex Corporation

• T2 Biosystems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global sepsis diagnostics market based on diagnosis, product, mode of testing, technology, pathogen, end-user and region.

Breakup by Diagnosis:

• Automated Diagnostics

• Conventional Diagnostics

Breakup by Product:

• Instruments

• Assay Kits and Reagents

• Blood Culture Media

• Software

Breakup by Mode of Testing:

• Laboratory Tests

• Point-of-Care Tests

Breakup by Technology:

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Immunoassays

• Biomarkers

• Flow Cytometry

• Microfluidics

• Blood Culture

Breakup by Pathogen:

• Bacterial Sepsis:

o Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis

o Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis

• Viral Sepsis

• Fungal Sepsis

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Diagnostic Clinics

• Hospitals

• Research Laboratories

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

