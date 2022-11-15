Digitalization Of Waste Management Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are Veolia, Rubicon, C-trace GmbH, ZenRobotics, ELOGplan, AMCS Group, Contelligent, Bigbelly Solarm

ISLE OF MAN, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size Analysis:

The digitalization of the waste management market is inevitable. In a world that is increasingly reliant on technology, it only makes sense that the waste management industry would begin to digitise its processes in order to keep up with the times. Digitizing the waste management process has many benefits, such as making it more efficient, open, and accountable.

The global market for digital waste management is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. The market is growing because more people are living in cities and more people are concerned about protecting the environment.

With the help of digital technologies, waste management has become more efficient and cost-effective. It has also become easier to monitor and control waste disposal processes. Digitalization has transformed the way we manage waste, making it a more sustainable and eco-friendly process.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

From 2019 to 2026, the digitalization of waste management markets are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of **%, bringing them to USD ** billion by 2026.

This market is growing because there is a growing need for efficient and effective waste management solutions, more people are becoming aware of the benefits of digitalization in waste management, and the government is making it easier for businesses to do business in this market.

By component, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because software solutions offer many benefits, such as real-time data collection, analysis, and decision-making, paperless operations, and less cost and time needed for waste management processes.

Based on application, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as an increase in population and urbanization, a rise in disposable incomes, and growing awareness about environmentally friendly practises among individuals.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the digitalization of waste management market in 2019 due to well-established infrastructure, a high adoption rate of advanced technologies, stringent government regulations regarding waste management, and the presence of key players in this region.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the waste management market. The demand for waste management services has increased significantly as a result of the pandemic, as businesses and individuals alike look to dispose of waste safely and efficiently. But COVID-19 has also caused a lot of problems. For example, lockdown measures and other restrictions have made it hard for many waste management companies to keep running.

Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here: https://douglasinsights.com/digitalization-of-waste-management-market

The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Hardware

• Service

By Application

• Waste Companies

• Smart Cities

• Municipalities

• Others

Regional Shares:

North America dominated the market in 2018 with a share of 42%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Factors such as early adoption of innovative technologies and stringent environmental regulations are fueling the growth of this market in North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and urbanisation in countries such as China and India.

Personalization or specific data? Contact us at https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, including their business overviews, product offerings, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Veolia, Rubicon, C-trace GmbH, ZenRobotics, ELOGplan, AMCS Group, Contelligent, Bigbelly Solarm, AMP Robotics, ISB Global, Evreka, Geminor, Sensoneo, and BrighterBins.

This report responds to critical questions.

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global digitalization of the waste management industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the "digitalization of waste management" market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the digitalization of the waste management market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income countries investing in waste management digitalization?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's distinct data points

• Statistics on the digitalization of waste management and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of digitalization of waste management across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Waste Companies

1.3.3 Smart Cities

1.3.4 Municipalities

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Digitalization of Waste Management Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Digitalization of Waste Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Digitalization of Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Digitalization of Waste Management Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Digitalization of Waste Management Industry Trends

2.3.2 Digitalization of Waste Management Market Drivers

2.3.3 Digitalization of Waste Management Market Challenges

2.3.4 Digitalization of Waste Management Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digitalization of Waste Management Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Digitalization of Waste Management Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digitalization of Waste Management Revenue

3.4 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digitalization of Waste Management Revenue in 2021

3.5 Digitalization of Waste Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Digitalization of Waste Management Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Digitalization of Waste Management Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Digitalization of Waste Management Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Digitalization of Waste Management Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Digitalization of Waste Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.3 North America Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4 United States

6.5 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.3 Europe Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 U.K.

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

8.4 China

8.5 Japan

8.6 South Korea

8.7 Southeast Asia

8.8 India

8.9 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.3 Latin America Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4 Mexico

9.5 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Digitalization of Waste Management Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4 Turkey

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 UAE

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

Access the complete market research report here - https://douglasinsights.com/digitalization-of-waste-management-market

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects

Our Blogs:

Major Aspects of the Global Machine Learning in the Life Sciences Market - https://douglasinsights.com/blog/major-aspects-of-the-global-machine-learning-in-the-life-sciences-market

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Follow Our

Blog- https://douglasinsights.com/blog

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/douglas-insights-uk-ltd/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/InsightsDouglas