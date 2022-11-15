India Plastic Caps and Closure Market by Product Type, Raw Material, Container Type, Technology, End Use, Region 2022-27

India Plastic Caps and Closure Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕", the India plastic caps and closure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027.

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Plastic caps and closures are protective devices that are used to close containers and safeguard the contents inside. They protect the products from contamination, spoilage, and other environmental factors. Plastic caps and closures are mainly made using high-density polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (HDPE). They are lightweight, resistant to high temperatures, durable, and economical, and are available in screw-on caps, dispensing, and child-resistant, double-walled, and twist-on closure variants. Convenient handling during transportation and enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of the products are some of the advantages offered by plastic caps and closures. As a result, they are largely used across the food and beverage (F&B), cosmetics, household goods, and pharmaceutical industries.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical sector in India represents one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth. The surging demand for plastic caps and closure across various industries due to the several advantages associated with their use is further accelerating the market growth. Apart from this, the changing dietary patterns of consumers and rapid urbanization are providing a significant boost to the uptake of packaged food items, which, in turn, is driving the market growth. Additionally, key manufacturers are offering customized plastic caps and closures in different sizes and shapes to increase their consumer base, which is positively supporting the market in the country.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The competitive landscape of the India plastic caps and closure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Screw-On Caps

• Dispensing Caps

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

• PET

• PP

• HDPE

• LDPE

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Plastic

• Glass

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

• Injection Molding

• Compression Molding

• Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

• Beverages

• Industrial Chemicals

• Food

• Cosmetics

• Household Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

