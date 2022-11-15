Silver Nitrate Market worth $6.2 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising demand for silver nitrate in photographic films and jewelry is propelling the growth prospects in the Silver Nitrate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Silver Nitrate Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$6.2 billion by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Silver Nitrate is an inorganic compound that is formed by the combination of silver with nitric acid. This compound is known as lunar caustic and is a superior anti-microbial agent, antiseptic, anti-infective and precursor to various silver compounds, thereby having flourishing applicability in the medical & pharmaceutical sector. The increasing demand for silver nitrate for cauterizing, sclerosing, wart treatment and others is fueling its growth scope and acts as a driving factor in the silver nitrate industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Silver Nitrate Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Silver Nitrate Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the medical & pharmaceutical sector and urbanization trends, thereby boosting growth in this region.

2. The flourishing medical & pharmaceutical sector across the world is propelling the demand for silver nitrate for various applications such as disinfectants, wart removal and others due to excellent anti-microbial and anti-infective features, thereby influencing the growth in the silver nitrate market size.

3. The demand for silicones type is significantly growing for photography & jewelry applications due to their superior properties such as high reflectivity, luster and utilization in plating.

4. However, the toxic impacts of silver nitrate on health act as a challenging factor in the silver nitrate industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The USP grade segment held a significant Silver Nitrate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth for USP grade is high compared to analytical reagent grade and technical grade owing to its increasing applicability as cauterizing agent or sclerosing agent and robust demand in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The USP grade is majorly used in regulating and preventing bleeding and protects against infection.

2. North America held the largest Silver Nitrate Market share in 2021 up to 33.5%. The robust demand for silver nitrate or lunar caustic in this region is influenced by the growing medical & pharmaceutical sector, established manufacturing base and urbanization. The medical & pharmaceutical sector in North America is growing rapidly owing to growth factors such as established medical & healthcare infrastructure, rising chronic health cases and surgical advancements.

3. The photography & jewelry sector held a significant Silver Nitrate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Silver nitrate has significant growth for applicability in photography & jewelry owing to superior features such as high reflectivity, stability in light and luster. Silver nitrate is majorly utilized in photographic films and leaves a long-lasting stain.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Silver Nitrate Industry are -

1. American Elements

2. Avantor

3. GFS Chemicals

4. Merck

5. ProChem



