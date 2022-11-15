Dental Equipment Market to Grow by CAGR of ~6% During 2022 – 2031 on Back of Escalating Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Dental Equipment Market

The global dental equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% by acquiring noteworthy revenue over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2031.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATE, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Dental Equipment Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers a detailed overview of the global dental equipment market in terms of market segmentation by equipment type, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, and supply and demand risk, along with a detailed discussion of current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global dental equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% by acquiring noteworthy revenue over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2031. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of factors, such as, the increasing geriatric population across the globe and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. In modern times, people are becoming more aware of cosmetic dentistry where a required modification is made in the size, shape, position, and colors of the teeth. According to a report provided by the Indian Journal of Dental Research (IJDR), about 0.1 to o.3 million dental implants are acquired by people every year worldwide.Additionally, the global dental equipment market is segmented by end-user, into hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Out of these sub-segments, the hospital segment is anticipated to attain a notable share in the market owing to the large patient pool and advanced facility of dental equipment.Furthermore, the global dental equipment market, by region, is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Out of these regions, the market is estimated to grow at a noteworthy pace in the North America region over the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is ascribed to factors such as the growing prevalence of dental implants and the increasing geriatric population. According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, 63.0% population of the region visited dentists, meanwhile, in 2018, 85.9% population between 2-17 went to see a dentist.The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook, etc. have also been covered and displayed in the research report.Rising Geriatric Population to Hike the Growth of the Market Based on the data published by World Bank, in 2020, the global geriatric population was stated to be 723,484,054.As a person ages, dental diseases such as, trouble with gums, tooth decay, problems in tooth canals, and others become more common. Furthermore, at a particular point of age, a persona loses all of his permanent teeth. Hence, elderly people require constant dental care. All these factors are estimated to foster the growth of the market over the forecast period.However, the need for high initial investment is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global dental equipment market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global dental equipment market which includes company profiling of Straumann Group, Midmark Corporation, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., A-dec Inc., Noble Biocare Services AG., BIOLASE, Inc., Planmeca Group, Danaher Corporation, 3M ESPE, and Carestream Health, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global dental equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching for possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.About Research Nester:Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates, and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decisions in order to avoid future uncertainties.

