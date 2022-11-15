ImmunOs Therapeutics´ Lead Program Shows Strong Anti-Tumor Activity In Vivo and In Vitro

/EIN News/ -- - Promising data presented at Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS)

- Multi-functional agent targeting three immune checkpoint receptors

- Potential as mono- and combination therapy for solid tumors and blood cancers

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland. – November 15, 2022 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced promising data for the Company´s lead program IOS-1002. The data were presented during the Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) (November 14-16, 2022, Barcelona) as a scientific poster titled "A stabilized HLA-B57 open format (IOS-1002) binding to LILRB1, LILRB2 and KIR3DL1 induces potent anti-tumor efficacy."

IOS-1002 is a first-in-class, multi-functional agent based on a naturally occurring human leukocyte antigen (HLA) that targets multiple immune checkpoints to activate both innate and adaptive immune cells, thereby leading to profound anti-tumor activity.

Highlights of the Poster Presentation

Preclinical in vitro and in vivo data show that IOS-1002

is designed and engineered for stability and large-scale production;

binds to three different immune checkpoint targets – LILRB1 (ILT2), LILRB2 (ILT4) and KIR3DL1 – resulting in the restoration of immune effector cell function;

enhances phagocytosis in primary macrophages against solid tumors and blood cancers and increases the killing activity of primary human T cells and NK cells, as both monotherapy and combination therapy with anti-PD-1;

demonstrates anti-tumor activity both as monotherapy and combination therapy.

The presented data supports IOS-1002 as a first-in-class multi-functional agent which will enter a Phase 1 trial later this year.

"IOS-1002 is a multi-tasking agent boosting the anti-tumor response of human macrophages, T cells, and NK cells via the interaction of three immune checkpoint receptors,” said Dr. Osiris Marroquin Belaunzaran, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of ImmunOs Therapeutics. “Its unique and powerful mechanism of action activates both the innate and the adaptive immune system and addresses solid tumors as well as blood cancers. We now have an excellent non-clinical data package to start our Phase 1 trial."

"We are excited that our lead program IOS-1002 has generated such promising non-clinical data both as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1," added Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of ImmunOs Therapeutics. "As IOS-1002 is based on a naturally occurring protein known to activate immune responses in patients with autoimmune diseases, we are confident that clinical data will demonstrate IOS-1002 can generate meaningful immune responses that recognize and target tumor cells and further validate our approach."

Leveraging Naturally Occurring, Multi-Functional Immune-Modulating Agents

ImmunOs has identified human HLA class I molecules known to induce autoimmunity and long-lasting viral control. These properties were then used as surrogates for potential anti-cancer activity. For its initial pipeline programs, the Company selected certain HLA molecules which have superior control of viral infections (e.g., HIV and HCV) through processes related to both adaptive and innate immunity.

Available data demonstrate that expression of an optimized HLA-B57-Fc fusion protein (IOS-1002) exerts anti-tumor efficacy through its multimodal inhibition of LILRB1 (ILT2), LILRB2 (ILT4), and KIR3DL1 receptors.

The poster presentation can be downloaded at: https://www.immunostherapeutics.com/news-media/



###

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with autoimmune diseases.

The Company is supported by leading international investors including Samsara BioCapital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Gimv, Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Schroder Adveq, Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6, and Fiscus. ImmunOs is located in Schlieren, Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA.

For more information, please visit www.immunostherapeutics.com



