The 39th edition of the Private Wealth Management Summit is taking place this December in Florida

The 39th edition of the Private Wealth Management Summit gathers leading private wealth management investors and innovative fund managers and consultants

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading leading private wealth management investors and innovative fund managers and consultants will gather on December 7-9 at an exquisite location the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Florida.

The Summit’s content is aligned with key industry challenges and interests, relevant market developments, and practical and progressive ideas and strategies adopted by successful pioneers.

Key Topics for 2022:

• Economic Outlook - Evaluating trends and forecasts and assessing geopolitical risks to determine the best strategies to move forward

• Interest Rates And Inflation - Assessing the effects of rising interest rates and inflation on various asset classes

• The Valuation Issue- Rising inflation, interest rates, the system wide drain in liquidity, and probable recession/stagflation impacting private markets

• Opportunities In A New “New Normal” - Analyzing markets and investment strategies that will offer the best risk-adjusted returns going forward

At the Private Wealth Management Summit, you will experience a dynamic program featuring visionary keynote presentations, real-life case studies and interactive forums delivered by compelling speakers and expert moderators.

Our exceptional line-up of speakers includes:

• Ian Bremmer, President and Founder, Eurasia Group, Political Risk Expert, Foreign Affairs Columnist and Editor at-Large, Time Magazine

• Elaine King Fuentes, Founder and CEO, Family and Money Matters

• R. McFall Lamm, Jr. (PhD), Chief Investment Officer/Chief Strategist, Stelac Advisory Services LLC

This is an unparalleled opportunity for extensive informal networking among industry peers during event meals, cocktail receptions and leisure entertainment.

To enquire for more information, please visit https://bit.ly/pwm_2022 or directly contact Leyana Daccache at leyanad@marcusevanscy.com

