Antivirus Software Package Market to Reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Increasing Cyber Attacks

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Antivirus Software Package Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global antivirus software package market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2022-2027. Antivirus software package represents a set of programs that are designed to protect a computer against cybercriminals and malware. They are customized for several operating systems, including windows, MAC, android, etc. Antivirus software package solutions guard against malevolent browser helper objects (BHO), ransomware, browser hijackers, keyloggers, backdoors, malicious layered service providers (LSPs), rootkits, Trojan horses, worms, fraud tools, adware, spyware, etc. They can even maintain a strong threat library and store malware definitions on the cloud, thereby providing enhanced device safety. Consequently, antivirus software package services find extensive utilization across numerous sectors, such as banking, e-commerce, government, corporate, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing dependence on smartphones to conduct digital transactions is primarily driving the antivirus software package market. Additionally, the escalating installation of the software in the banking, financial services, and insurance or BFSI segment to secure payment and prevent fraudulent activities, owing to the elevating usage of online banking applications, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the shifting preferences toward cloud-based antivirus programs among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), on account of the convenience and cost-effectiveness, are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the development of innovative antivirus software by leading market players integrated with real-time malware scanning capabilities that can offer additional protection against scam and phishing attacks, malicious Uniform Resource Locator or URL, advanced persistent threat or APT, and botnet distributed denial-of-service or DDoS attacks, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce sector and the emerging trend of online shopping are expected to propel the antivirus software package market in the coming years.

Antivirus Software Package Market 2022-2027 Competitive Landscape and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the antivirus software package market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Adaware (Avaquest Group)

• AhnLab Inc.

• Avast Software s.r.o.

• AVG Technologies CZ

• Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG

• Bitdefender SRL

• BullGuard Limited

• F-Secure Oyj

• Kaspersky Labs GmbH (Kaspersky Lab Limited)

• McAfee LLC (TPG Capital and Intel)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd.

• Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

• Symantec Corporation (Broadcom Inc.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global antivirus software package market based on device, operating system, end user and region.

Breakup by Device:

• Laptops

• Desktops

• Others

Breakup by Operating System:

• Windows

• MAC

• Android

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Personal

• Corporate

• Government

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

