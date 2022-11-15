Light Control Switches Market Size Worth Nearly $10.4 billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global light control switches market size is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Light Control Switches Market size is forecast to reach $10.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Light control switch can be defined as a device capable of detecting movement within a room through utilization of motion sensors or transducers, and provides automatic functioning or control. These switches use motion sensors and transducers very effectively. These switches manage the functioning of electrical lights, connections, and other permanently connected lighting equipment. Growing demand for varied lighting solutions like fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, and compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) from consumers, alongside significant advancement towards integrated lighting control have been driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Light Control Switches Market highlights the following areas –

• LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) light source is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 due to increased government attention on energy-saving solutions, smart lighting, and increasing consumer awareness.

• Residential sector is analyzed to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027, owing to factors like integration with sophisticated lighting solutions, increasing shift towards smart homes and so on.

• APAC Light Control Switches Market held the largest share of xx% in 2021, owing to rising demand for smart home appliances among consumers as well as government initiatives or regulations to cut down energy wastage.

• Increasing consumer awareness and appeal of smart houses along with growing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems is analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of light control switches during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

• LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) light source is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.1% in the global Light Control Switches Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Integration of LED in general lighting applications, due to its capabilities including, versatility, energy efficiency, extended operability period and so on, have emerged as a major factor driving the growth of light control switches.

• Residential sector is analyzed to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.8% in the global Light Control Switches market during 2022-2027, attributing to factors like growing shift towards home automation trends, as well as significant investment on residential building construction projects.

• APAC region dominated the Light Control Switches Market with a share of around 38% in 2021, and is also analyzed to witness a significant market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rising investments in infrastructure development across different sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial have attributing to its market growth towards lighting control switches.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Light Control Switches Industry are -

1. Legrand S.A.

2. Leviton

3. Lutron Electronics

4. Hubbell Lighting

5. Honeywell International Inc.

