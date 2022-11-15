Kenes Rakishev wants to hold the Asian Boxing Championship in Kazakhstan

Kenes Rakishev celebrate the victory with the team

ASTANA, KAZAHKSTAN, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 Asian Boxing Championship finished in Jordan on Sunday, November 13. The competition is held under the auspices of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) following the International Boxing Association (IBA) rules.

National team of Kazakhstan took the first place in the team event among 15 countries with 21 awards (6 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals). Uzbekistan (13 medals) took the second place in the standings. Third place was taken by the India team with 12 awards. Jordan and Thailand teams were also in the top five.

President of the Boxing Federation of Kazakhstan Kenes Rakishev supported his national team members in the final fights, which has become a tradition. He also held a number of important meetings concerning the further development of domestic and Asian boxing. His negotiations with Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, President of the Asian Boxing Confederation, resulted in a preliminary agreement to hold the Asian Youth Championships in Astana.

"I believe that our team has shown their worth at this Championship. It is worth noting that our girls took three gold medals in several lightweight categories, while the men took the gold medals in the light-, middle and heavyweight categories. We have demonstrated that we had prepared ourselves well in almost all categories. Our next big goal is the 2024 Olympics.

I would like to thank the whole team, the state represented by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Of course, many thanks to the Kazakhstani fans for their support," said Mr Rakishev while commenting on the Championship results.

Athlete from Thailand became the best in the first heavyweight category among men, while the boxer from Uzbekistan became the best in the super heavyweight (over 92 kg) category.

Representatives of the Indian women's team took all three golds in three heavyweight categories.

Lead boxers from Asia will face the best boxers from the United States, Britain, Ukraine, and other European countries at the Olympics in the summer of 2024.