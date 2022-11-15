NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Violation of Conditions of Release

CASE#: 22B5003620

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: November 15, 2022, at approximately 0030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh Park and Ride, Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Gregory Stowe

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 15, 2022, at approximately 0030 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a male passed out in a vehicle in the Ferrisburgh Park and Ride in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined the male, identified as Gregory Stowe, was in violation of multiple court-ordered conditions of release. Stowe was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, Stowe was released on conditions and with a citation to appear in Addison Superior Criminal Court on November 15, 2022.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/2022 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.