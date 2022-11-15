Personal Care Wipes Market Revenue to Cross 16,914.56 Mn by 2027: The Insight Partners
Rising adoption of biodegradable personal care wipes to drive personal care wipes market growth at CAGR of 5.4% during 2019–2027NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled “Personal Care Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Baby, Facial and Cosmetic, Hand and Body, Flushable, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online, Commercial and Industrial, Others); and Geography” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.
Global Personal Care Wipes Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Report Coverage- Details
Market Size Value in- US$ 10,843.67 Million in 2018
Market Size Value by- US$ 16,914.56 Million by 2027
Growth rate- CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027
Forecast Period- 2019-2027
Base Year- 2019
No. of Pages- 157
No. of Tables- 56
No. of Charts & Figures- 75
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Product Type ; Distribution Channel ; and Geography
Regional scope- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America
Country scope- US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. Various types of personal care wipes are commercially available, such as baby personal care wipes, makeup removal personal care wipes, cooling personal care wipes, perfume personal care wipes, body personal care wipes, medical personal care wipes, general cleaning personal care wipes, intimate personal care wipes, nail polish removal personal care wipes, and antibacterial personal care wipes. These personal care wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. The key advantage of personal care wipes is convenience. Using personal care wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust.
Personal Care Wipes Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Some of the major key players operating in the global personal care wipes market include Body Wipe Company, Diamond Wipes International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corporation, La Fresh, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, Unicharm International, and among others. The major players in the personal care wipes market are focused on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, business planning and strategy, and product launch, to increase the geographical presence and consumer base globally.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Personal Care Wipes Market
COVID-19outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global consumer goods industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions such as factories shutdown, supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.
Personal Care Wipes Market Insights
Based on type, the personal care wipes market is categorized into baby, facial and cosmetic, hand and body, flushable and others. In 2018, the baby personal care wipes segment dominated the market. An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices, are the key factors propelling the demand for baby personal care wipes globally. The shift towards healthy lifestyle and rising focus towards sanitation and well-being of babies has, further, driven the demand for antibacterial wipes for personal care applications. Based on distribution channel, the personal care wipes market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, online, commercial and industrial and others.
Geographically, the personal care wipes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East &Africa. North America held the largest share of the global personal care wipes market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This dominance is attributed to the rising concerns related to personal hygiene in the region. The US held a larger share of the North America personal care wipes as it has a larger population and are the most developed economies spurring the growth of the customer goods industry. North America is an attractive market categorized by the increasing demand for personal care wipes. The growing customer awareness regarding personal hygiene backed by purchasing power to buy high priced products is positively impacting the growth of personal care wipes market. Based on type, the personal care wipes market is categorized into baby, facial and cosmetic, hand and body, flushable and others. In 2018, the baby personal care wipes segment dominated the market. An increasing rate of childbirth, rising population of working women, coupled with modernization in healthcare practices, are the key factors propelling the demand for baby personal care wipes globally.
