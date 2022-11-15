Copper Scrap Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Scrap market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Copper scrap material — also known as secondary copper — can be divided into two main categories: new scrap and old scrap. New scrap is copper metal discarded in fabrication and manufacturing processes, and is typically considered higher-grade material than old scrap. Old scrap refers to copper wire, copper tubing, roofing copper or copper pipe from post-consumer products that can be converted to refined metal and alloys.



Copper Scrap market size is estimated to be worth US$ 65950 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 84900 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the review period.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by Europe and North America with the share about 13% and 11%.

Key players in the global market include: -

Aurubis

Commercial Metals(CMC)

SIMS Metal Management

European Metal Recycling (EMR)

HKS Metals

Jansen Recycling Group

Kuusakoski

Mallin Companies

Wieland Group

OmniSource Corporation

Reukema

David J. Joseph

The top 5 companies hold a share above 10%.

Segmentation by Types: -

Copper

Copper Alloys

Segmentation by Applications: -

Transportation

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Copper Scrap market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

